Stars unveil Modano statue during special ceremony

Due to weather conditions, the ceremony was pushed inside the arena during the first intermission of the Stars game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Stars legend was joined by his wife, Allison, and their five children.

An emotional Modano wiped away tears before speaking to the crowd.

"My daughter Kate said 'Dad you're probably going to cry, right?' and I said 'Yeah,'" Modano said to begin his speech. He then thanked all the people who made the special moment happen.

Modano's statue joins one of Basketball Hall of Famer and Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki outside the arena.

"I'm thankful for Dirk, for saving me a spot out there in the plaza," Modano said during his speech.

Before the ceremony, the Stars posted a video of Jamie Benn, Jason Robertson, Jake Oettinger and Joe Pavelski congratulating Modano on the honor.