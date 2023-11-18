Stars host teen hockey player from Finland who is losing eyesight

Distance wasn’t going to stop the Dallas Stars from making their biggest fan’s day.

The Stars hosted a 17-year-old Finnish hockey player named Marten who was diagnosed with optic atrophy, a condition which causes eyesight loss, on Friday.

Finnish hockey team Helsingin Jokerit and Viima Hockey teamed up with the Stars to fly out Marten and his family to Dallas so they could experience an NHL game.

Finnish forward Miro Heiskanen introduced the teenager to the team in the Stars locker room in a video posted on social media.