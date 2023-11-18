Short Shifts

Hamblin first NHL goal tribute late mother

Oilers' Hamblin honors late mother after 1st NHL goal
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Alex Nedeljkovic scores 2nd career AHL goalie goal

Penguins goalie Nedeljkovic scores goal in AHL again
Mats Sundin announces Maple Leafs lineup at Global Series

Sundin announces Maple Leafs starters at Global Series
Chicago Blackhawks respond to old Travis Kelce tweet

Blackhawks respond to old Travis Kelce tweet
Connor Hellebuyck meets young fan who shadowed him

Hellebuyck meets young fan who shadowed him at practice
Bo Horvat emotional after tribute video in Vancouver return

Horvat tears up after tribute video in return to Vancouver
Jonas Brothers attend Edmonton Oilers game

Jonas Brothers attend Oilers game after concert in Edmonton
Formula 1 racers Alex Albon Logan Sargeant visit Golden Knights

Formula 1 racers visit Golden Knights before Las Vegas Grand Prix
NHL launches NHL Breakaway digital collectibles platform

NHL Breakaway: The ultimate hockey collectors community launches today
Kyle Okposo celebrates 1000th NHL game

Sabres celebrate Okposo’s 1,000th NHL game
Washington Capitals arrive with puppies 

Capitals arrive with puppies before Canines Night
New York Rangers Adam Fox partners with Brooklyn Bagel

Fox partners with Brooklyn Bagel, to create content series with company
Carolina announces white Whalers jerseys

Hurricanes announce special white Whalers throwback jerseys
Mitch Marner dog gets toy Maple Leafs fan

Marner's dog Zeus gets new toy from Maple Leafs fan
Ryan OReilly Predators 1000 games milestone

Predators celebrate O'Reilly's 1,000th career game
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Martin uses paddle for excellent save
William Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game

Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game 

Stars host teen hockey player from Finland who is losing eyesight

17-year-old hangs out, hits ice with favorite team

Stars host fan

© Dallas Stars

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Distance wasn’t going to stop the Dallas Stars from making their biggest fan’s day.

The Stars hosted a 17-year-old Finnish hockey player named Marten who was diagnosed with optic atrophy, a condition which causes eyesight loss, on Friday.

Finnish hockey team Helsingin Jokerit and Viima Hockey teamed up with the Stars to fly out Marten and his family to Dallas so they could experience an NHL game.

Finnish forward Miro Heiskanen introduced the teenager to the team in the Stars locker room in a video posted on social media.

Captain Jamie Benn joked around with Marten asking him who his favorite team was.

“Mmmm Dallas,” Marten replied which earned laughs from the players.

Marten spent all day with the team watching them prep, workout and practice from the bench.

The Stars had another surprise in store for the Finnish fan, telling him to lace up his skates and join them on the ice.

Marten skated around and shot pucks on net to end the unforgettable day.

Easily the best first NHL experience ever.