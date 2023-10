Cooley kept it together until his mom’s words of encouragement played.

“Logs, with your work ethic and determination, I have complete faith you are going to accomplish great things,” Cooley’s mother, Cathy, said in the video. “Now get out there and kick butt!”

The Coyotes rookie broke out in a smile after the message.

“That one hits a little bit,” Cooley said in the video. “But, yeah, it’s going to be special to have them all here.”