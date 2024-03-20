McDavid takes part in viral social media video, makes young fan's day

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid was delighted to meet a young fan in collaboration with social media sensation Zachery Dereniowski, also known as “mdmotivator.”
Dereniowski reached out to the Edmonton Oilers captain asking if he would be willing to participate in one of his videos, which generate millions of views on a variety of social media platforms. Dereniowski has been producing videos since August 2020, highlighting random acts of kindness and has a following of 18 million on TikTok and 5.3 million on Instagram.
“Zachery does great things,” McDavid said. “Seeing some of his videos, he spreads a lot of kindness and love and I think that’s a great thing.”
Dereniowski posted a video Sunday of him offering a young Oilers fan, Omar, a Connor McDavid jersey or $1,000 outside a Walmart store in Edmonton. Omar chose the $1,000 saying it would help his single mom. Dereniowski gave Omar the $1,000 along with the jersey and surprised them both with tickets to the game between the Oilers and Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place this past Saturday.
After the game, Omar and his mother met McDavid, who autographed a stick and his jersey. The video has generated 2.7 million views on TikTok.