Bedard 'Young Guns' rookie card headlines Upper Deck Series 2 collection

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard has already been featured in plenty of mediums in his young NHL career. Now the No. 1 pick for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft will have another trading card of his own.

The Connor Bedard Young Guns rookie card will be part of the 2023-24 Upper Deck Series 2 collection, which will be released Wednesday.

“I had no clue, honestly,” Bedard said of the new card before the Blackhawks played the Colorado Avalanche at United Center on Thursday. “I didn’t see anything, but I guess it’s cool.”

The 18-year-old already has a rookie card through O-Pee-Chee but this will be a new one with Upper Deck.

Paul Zickler, director of sports brands for Upper Deck, said there are an average of six Young Guns cards in every Hobby Box, “and everyone’s going to be hoping they hit the Connor card, because that’s going to be a valuable one.”

“Honestly this is one of the biggest releases in my tenure here with Upper Deck,” Zickler said. “There’s been a lot of hype around this specific card, the Young Gun rookie card, which will make his debut in the product. We’re all excited and I know the collectors alike are all excited.”

The first Young Guns cards appeared in the 1990-91 Upper Deck High Series. Other players are also part of this Young Guns release with Bedard, including two rookies: Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson and Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary.

This year there will also be a 1/1 Outburst Gold Connor Bedard Card, which features a gold tint and available only in this product.

“We have a few versions of Young Guns numbered, but this Outburst Gold 1 of 1 is a new introduction this year and the big chase card will be Connor’s 1/1 this release,” Zickler said. “Only one will be available in the Hobby Box.”

Bedard leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies with 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 45 games. Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber is second among rookies with 34 points (four goals, 30 assists) and Wild forward Marco Rossi is third with 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists).

He also leads the Blackhawks in shots on goal (135), even-strength points (29), power-play points (11). He’s averaging 19:13 of ice time, most among Blackhawks forwards and fifth behind defensemen Seth Jones (25:51), Alex Vlasic (21:38), Connor Murphy (19:51) and Kevin Korchinski (19:38).

Bedard said he was a hockey card collector himself, especially when he was about 5 or 6 years old.

“I have a big binder at home, so I guess it’s cool to kind of be on one now,” Bedard said. “It’s good. When you can have an impact on people, kids look up to you, it’s a good feeling. So, it’s neat.”

Bedard also talked about posing for his first hockey card at the NHL Players Association Rookie Showcase in August.

“I haven’t thought about it too much, but I think if I were to open a pack or something and see myself in it, it would be a little crazy.”

So, would he keep his own card?

“Yeah, I would probably keep one,” he said in August.

The cards will be available at local hobby shops, through Upper Deck’s retail partners including Wal-Mart and Target and online at UpperDeckStore.com.