Correct, you would have absolutely zero chance to beat a team featuring Auston Matthews, Clayton Keller, Charlie McAvoy and Casey Fitzgerald on the ice.

But on the virtual ice, it's possible you've already beaten them.

McAvoy recalled how back in 2015, when those four players were together playing for the gold-medal winning United States men's U18 hockey team, they played quite a bit of NHL16, that year's installment of the mega-popular video game, together.