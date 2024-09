When you get your first job you have to learn the lay of the land.

San Jose Sharks phenoms Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, the team's top draft picks in 2024 and 2023, respectively, took part in a Bay Area right of passage Sunday, taking in a San Francisco 49ers game.

The pair donned home red 49ers jerseys for a game against the New England Patriots and made a video shared by the team on social media.