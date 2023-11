The Carolina Hurricanes will be sporting a new look later this season.

Or, depending on how you want to look at it, they’ll be sporting an old look.

The Hurricanes released their throwback Hartford Whalers jerseys on Monday, which the team will wear during their annual Whalers Night, on Feb. 10 against the New Jersey Devils.

While the team has worn Whalers throwback jerseys in the past, this will be their first time wearing the classic home whites.