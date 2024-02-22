Sabres dads answer favorite thing about their sons in sweet video

The Buffalo Sabres dads and mentors had a lot to say on Wednesday.

In a video posted on social media, the Sabres dads and mentors were asked to name their favorite thing about their sons/mentees before they headed on their road trip.

A few dads chose to have fun with their answers.

“Not sure I have any actually,” Jeff Skinner’s dad, Andrew, laughed as he answered the question.

“Okay, let’s go,” the younger Skinner responded to his dad’s chirp.

Mattias Samuelsson’s dad, Kjell, also showed off his sense of humor answering, “there’s nothing.”

“Appreciate that,” Mattias responded.

Rasmus Dahlin’s father, Martin, chose the heartfelt route with his response.

“[My favorite thing] is that he is so kind and I’m really proud of Rasmus,” Martin said. “He’s a fantastic young man.”