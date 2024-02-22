Sabres dads answer favorite thing about their sons in sweet video

Fathers, mentors share kind words, joke around during road trip

Sabres dads

© Buffalo Sabres

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Buffalo Sabres dads and mentors had a lot to say on Wednesday.

In a video posted on social media, the Sabres dads and mentors were asked to name their favorite thing about their sons/mentees before they headed on their road trip.

A few dads chose to have fun with their answers.

“Not sure I have any actually,” Jeff Skinner’s dad, Andrew, laughed as he answered the question.

“Okay, let’s go,” the younger Skinner responded to his dad’s chirp.

Mattias Samuelsson’s dad, Kjell, also showed off his sense of humor answering, “there’s nothing.”

“Appreciate that,” Mattias responded.

Rasmus Dahlin’s father, Martin, chose the heartfelt route with his response.

“[My favorite thing] is that he is so kind and I’m really proud of Rasmus,” Martin said. “He’s a fantastic young man.”

The dads and mentors joined the Sabres for their two-game road trip to Montreal and Columbus this week.

On Wednesday, the dads and mentors were decked out in the Sabres black and red third jersey as they watched the team against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

Before the game, each starter’s dad announced their son in the lineup.

Clearly, the energy wore off on the Sabres with their 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

