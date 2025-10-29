Sabres celebrate 2nd annual Bills Night 

Bills Mafia took over KeyBank Arena on Tuesday.
The Buffalo Sabres held their second annual Buffalo Bills Night during their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
During player arrivals, the Sabres rocked Bills apparel.
Team host NFL neighbors at KeyBank Arena
Former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson worked as the in-arena host all night.
Bills linebacker and Buffalo native Joseph Andreessen kicked off the night by banging the drum and leading a “Let’s go Buffalo” chant.
Cornerback Maxwell Hairston was also in attendance sporting a Sabres jersey and hat. He was mic’d up during the Sabres broadcast as he sat alongside the glass.
Sabres mascot, Sabretooth, stirred up shenanigans with Bills mascot, Billy Buffalo, around the arena. Sabretooth threw a Blue Jackets fan onto a folding table, which Bills fans are known for breaking during their tailgates.
Bill superfan “Pinto Ron” brought ketchup and mustard to the game, which he is famous for dousing himself with before games.
The Sabres scored a touchdown with their Bills celebration.