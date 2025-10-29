Sabres celebrate 2nd annual Bills Night 

Team host NFL neighbors at KeyBank Arena

Sabres Bills Night

© Buffalo Sabres

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Bills Mafia took over KeyBank Arena on Tuesday.

The Buffalo Sabres held their second annual Buffalo Bills Night during their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

During player arrivals, the Sabres rocked Bills apparel.

Former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson worked as the in-arena host all night.

Bills linebacker and Buffalo native Joseph Andreessen kicked off the night by banging the drum and leading a “Let’s go Buffalo” chant.

Cornerback Maxwell Hairston was also in attendance sporting a Sabres jersey and hat. He was mic’d up during the Sabres broadcast as he sat alongside the glass.

Sabres mascot, Sabretooth, stirred up shenanigans with Bills mascot, Billy Buffalo, around the arena. Sabretooth threw a Blue Jackets fan onto a folding table, which Bills fans are known for breaking during their tailgates.

Bill superfan “Pinto Ron” brought ketchup and mustard to the game, which he is famous for dousing himself with before games.

The Sabres scored a touchdown with their Bills celebration.

Short Shifts

Crosby’s family celebrates in stands after 1,700th point

Penguins show off furry friends at pregame arrivals

Star Wears: New York Islanders award Iron Man helmet to player of game

Q&A with Sharks' Dickinson, Misa on 1st New York trip

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Warren's friends concoct cheer, go wild for Islanders rookie's assists

Former Bruins announcer Jack Edwards honored as ‘Fan of the Game’

Montour returns to Kraken, wears 'Cam Strong' shirt in honor of late brother

Mantha rocks sneakers designed by his 3-year-old daughter 

Kings, Sabres, Maple Leafs support Dodgers, Blue Jays before Game 2 of World Series

Capitals celebrate Ovechkin's 1,500th NHL game with nod to old rap video

Islanders post cute throwback picture of Warren before 1st game

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 24

Avalanche celebrates Burns’ 1,500th NHL game with special pregame ceremony

Nostalgia Night: Avalanche, Hurricanes wear Nordiques, Whalers throwbacks 

Ovechkin meets service dog named after him 

Ellis’ family has priceless reaction to goalie's 2 breakaway saves in debut

Bruins dress up as superheroes, visit young patients at local hospitals