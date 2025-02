Back at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in Game 7 last season, Brandon Montour and Josh Mahura – now with the Seattle Kraken – got a strong ovation from the South Florida fanbase.

During the first period of the Kraken’s matchup with the Panthers, the home team showed a tribute video on the big screen honoring the Stanley Cup champions, which produced loud cheers from the crowd.

Montour skated out from the bench to acknowledge the ovation.