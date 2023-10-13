Short Shifts

Edmonton Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Snow's family drops puck before Flames opener

Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Minnesota Wild pack school bus for first day of season

New England Patriots guess hockey terms, Boston Bruins approve

New Jersey Devils new food items at Prudential Center

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Connor Bedard forgets stick before NHL debut

Vegas Golden Knights star in ESPN commercial

Mitchell Marner Auston Matthews prank customers at Sobeys

Golden Knights light torch at 'Monday Night Football' game

Mike Krzyzewski visits Carolina Hurricanes ahead of season

Freddie OConnell announces Predators Golden Pride Day

Golden Knights show off stunning Stanley Cup rings

Stanley Cup visits youth girls hockey players

Boston College honors McCoy, school's first Black woman hockey player

By William Douglas
Doxie McCoy says she was just a Black girl who decided to play ice hockey. Boston College says she’s living history.

BC held “Doxie McCoy & Alumni Day” on Friday as part of its 50th anniversary of women’s hockey at the Chestnut Hill campus.

McCoy, a Washington, D.C. native who was a founding member of BC’s women’s hockey team in 1973 and who is widely believed to be the college’s first Black woman athlete, performed the ceremonial puck drop before Boston College’s 4-3 overtime win against University of Connecticut at Kelley Rink.

“It’s very exciting, I’m very honored, I’m very humbled,” McCoy said during an intermission interview on ESPN. “I want to thank Katie Crowley, the coach, thank the team, thank Boston College. And I want to give props to the women who really were with me at the beginning... I’m just a Black girl who decided she wanted to play hockey, so I’m very fortunate to be here.”

McCoy, who had never played hockey before and was recruited from Boston College’s field hockey team, became a goalie for a women’s club ice hockey team that was formed by students a year after Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex in educational programs or activities that receive federal assistance, came into law.

“Luckily, as a goaltender, you don’t have to skate as much as the other players,” McCoy said. “I learned to skate backwards. I had to be quick to stop the puck. I was quick and I had those skills to be a goaltender. The team actually gave me my own coach, so that was great.”

That club team helped pave the way for BC’s formidable NCAA Division I program that has made seven Frozen Four appearances, won three Hockey East championships and eight Beanpot Tournament titles.

Other Black women followed in McCoy’s skates at BC, including Blake Bolden (2009-14), a pro scout and Growth and Inclusion specialist for the Los Angeles Kings, and Kaliya Johnson (2012-16), who went on to play for Connecticut and Boston of the old National Women’s Hockey League from 2016-19.

“It is a huge honor to be here to not only honor Doxie, but to recognize the opportunity that she created not only for myself, for Blake,” Johnson said. “I'm so grateful to be a part of this moment and to thank her because without her I wouldn't be I wouldn't be here.”