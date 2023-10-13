Boston College honors McCoy, school's first Black woman hockey player

Doxie McCoy says she was just a Black girl who decided to play ice hockey. Boston College says she’s living history.

BC held “Doxie McCoy & Alumni Day” on Friday as part of its 50th anniversary of women’s hockey at the Chestnut Hill campus.

McCoy, a Washington, D.C. native who was a founding member of BC’s women’s hockey team in 1973 and who is widely believed to be the college’s first Black woman athlete, performed the ceremonial puck drop before Boston College’s 4-3 overtime win against University of Connecticut at Kelley Rink.

“It’s very exciting, I’m very honored, I’m very humbled,” McCoy said during an intermission interview on ESPN. “I want to thank Katie Crowley, the coach, thank the team, thank Boston College. And I want to give props to the women who really were with me at the beginning... I’m just a Black girl who decided she wanted to play hockey, so I’m very fortunate to be here.”

McCoy, who had never played hockey before and was recruited from Boston College’s field hockey team, became a goalie for a women’s club ice hockey team that was formed by students a year after Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex in educational programs or activities that receive federal assistance, came into law.