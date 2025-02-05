Carlsson drills hole-in-one, celebrates accordingly

Everyone knows Leo Carlsson has a great shot on the ice, but it seems like that covers more than just hockey.
The Ducks “fore”-ward hit the shot of his life on Wednesday, drilling a hole-in-one on the golf course.
Ducks forward has great reaction after golf shot lands perfectly
© Anaheim Ducks
After watching the ball sail over the water and into the hole, Carlsson reacted as if he just scored a game-winning goal – rightfully so – jumping excitedly with his friends.
When he walked over to the flag on the green, he grabbed the ball out of the hole and gave it a big ol’ kiss for a job well done.
That’s pretty tee-rific, if you ask us.