Blue Jackets joke with Ovechkin during celebrity lookalike bit

Capitals forward featured on funny in-game segment, resemblance is uncanny

Ovechkin on big screen

© Columbus Bule Jackets

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

With Alex Ovechkin in the building for Monday’s preseason game, but not on the ice, the Columbus Blue Jackets decided to have some fun with one of the greatest players of all-time.

During a break in the action during the game between the Washington Capitals and Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, the team ran the classic celebrity lookalike segment on the big screen. When a photo of Ovechkin’s 2004 NHL Draft photo was put up on the screen, the team didn’t have to look far to find the doppelganger.

Ovechkin looked surprised to see himself featured on the screen (that might be a first) and had a good laugh at the creative moment.

You don’t need to do much of a double take to see the resemblance there.

