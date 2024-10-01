Blue Jackets joke with Ovechkin during celebrity lookalike bit

With Alex Ovechkin in the building for Monday’s preseason game, but not on the ice, the Columbus Blue Jackets decided to have some fun with one of the greatest players of all-time.

During a break in the action during the game between the Washington Capitals and Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, the team ran the classic celebrity lookalike segment on the big screen. When a photo of Ovechkin’s 2004 NHL Draft photo was put up on the screen, the team didn’t have to look far to find the doppelganger.