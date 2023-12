For his 26th birthday, Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat knew he had his number one fan in attendance.

Before Monday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, DeBrincat’s one-year-old son Archie came rink side to show his dad some extra love on his birthday.

Archie had a sign that said, “Happy birthday dada!!!” with some one-year-old scribbles to add to the sign’s flare. It was signed “Archie” with a heart next to his name.