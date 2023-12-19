Henrique, Terry each has goal, assist, Ducks hold off Red Wings

DETROIT -- Adam Henrique and Troy Terry each had a goal and an assist to help the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.
DeBrincat scores twice in 3rd for Detroit, which loses Husso early because of injury
Lukas Dostal made 29 saves for the Ducks (12-19-0), who have won back-to-back games after losing 13 of their previous 14.
Alex DeBrincat scored twice, and Patrick Kane and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two assists for Detroit (15-12-4), which has lost six of seven. Ville Husso stopped six of eight shots before leaving with a lower-body injury in the first period. James Reimer made 12 saves in relief.
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who missed four games after being knocked unconscious in a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 9, had an assist in his return to the lineup.
The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 2:23 of the first period when Radko Gudas beat Husso with a wrist shot from the high slot.
Pavel Mintyukov made it 2-0 at 8:19 with a wrist shot that deflected off Larkin and over Husso’s blocker.
Henrique pushed it to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 18:49, redirecting Cam Fowler’s pass in the slot.
Terry made it 4-0 at 1:46 of the second period, tapping in a rebound in front after Reimer saved Urho Vaakanainen’s slap shot from the point.
Jeff Petry cut the lead to 4-1 at 2:29 with a slap shot from the right point. It was his first goal for the Red Wings after he was traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Aug. 15.
DeBrincat made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 7:17 of the third period, firing home Kane’s cross-ice pass for his 400th NHL point.
DeBrincat scored his second power-play goal of the period for the 4-3 final at 17:31 with a one-timer from the left circle.
Red Wings forward Klim Kostin left the game with an upper-body injury after colliding with Gudas in the second period and did not return.