Henrique, Terry each has goal, assist, Ducks hold off Red Wings

DeBrincat scores twice in 3rd for Detroit, which loses Husso early because of injury

Recap: Ducks at Red Wings 12.18.23

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Adam Henrique and Troy Terry each had a goal and an assist to help the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.

Lukas Dostal made 29 saves for the Ducks (12-19-0), who have won back-to-back games after losing 13 of their previous 14.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice, and Patrick Kane and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two assists for Detroit (15-12-4), which has lost six of seven. Ville Husso stopped six of eight shots before leaving with a lower-body injury in the first period. James Reimer made 12 saves in relief.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who missed four games after being knocked unconscious in a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 9, had an assist in his return to the lineup.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 2:23 of the first period when Radko Gudas beat Husso with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Pavel Mintyukov made it 2-0 at 8:19 with a wrist shot that deflected off Larkin and over Husso’s blocker.

Henrique pushed it to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 18:49, redirecting Cam Fowler’s pass in the slot.

Terry made it 4-0 at 1:46 of the second period, tapping in a rebound in front after Reimer saved Urho Vaakanainen’s slap shot from the point.

Jeff Petry cut the lead to 4-1 at 2:29 with a slap shot from the right point. It was his first goal for the Red Wings after he was traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Aug. 15.

DeBrincat made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 7:17 of the third period, firing home Kane’s cross-ice pass for his 400th NHL point.

DeBrincat scored his second power-play goal of the period for the 4-3 final at 17:31 with a one-timer from the left circle.

Red Wings forward Klim Kostin left the game with an upper-body injury after colliding with Gudas in the second period and did not return.

Latest News

Montreal Canadiens Winnipeg Jets game recap December 18

Barron's OT goal gives Canadiens win against Jets
Minnesota Wild Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 18

Crosby has 2 points, Penguins recover to defeat Wild
NHL Winter Classic ice truck arrives in Seattle

Ice truck arrives for 2024 Discover Winter Classic in Seattle
Marc-Andre Fleury poses for photo with young fan in Pittsburgh

Fleury entertains young fan in Pittsburgh with shared middle name
Ottawa Senators firing DJ Smith sends message of urgency

Senators shake-up sends message of urgency to team
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Smith fired as Ottawa coach

Smith fired as Senators coach, replaced by Martin
NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now
Marc-Andre Fleury set for likely final visit to Pittsburgh

Fleury set for possible final visit to Pittsburgh with Wild
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 18

NHL Buzz: Larkin returns for Red Wings against Ducks
MacKinnon, Demko, Dobson 3 Stars of Week

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week
Poitras to play for Canada at WJC

Poitras of Bruins to play for Canada at 2024 World Junior Championship
Dallas Stars Jake Oettinger injury status week to week

Oettinger out week to week for Stars with lower-body injury
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for December 18 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 18
Connor Bedard watch ready to host Nathan MacKinnon

Connor Bedard Watch: No. 1 pick, Blackhawks ready to host MacKinnon, Avalanche  
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups