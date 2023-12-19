Henrique, Terry each has goal, assist, Ducks hold off Red Wings

Lukas Dostal made 29 saves for the Ducks (12-19-0), who have won back-to-back games after losing 13 of their previous 14.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice, and Patrick Kane and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two assists for Detroit (15-12-4), which has lost six of seven. Ville Husso stopped six of eight shots before leaving with a lower-body injury in the first period. James Reimer made 12 saves in relief.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who missed four games after being knocked unconscious in a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 9, had an assist in his return to the lineup.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 2:23 of the first period when Radko Gudas beat Husso with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Pavel Mintyukov made it 2-0 at 8:19 with a wrist shot that deflected off Larkin and over Husso’s blocker.

Henrique pushed it to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 18:49, redirecting Cam Fowler’s pass in the slot.

Terry made it 4-0 at 1:46 of the second period, tapping in a rebound in front after Reimer saved Urho Vaakanainen’s slap shot from the point.

Jeff Petry cut the lead to 4-1 at 2:29 with a slap shot from the right point. It was his first goal for the Red Wings after he was traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Aug. 15.

DeBrincat made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 7:17 of the third period, firing home Kane’s cross-ice pass for his 400th NHL point.

DeBrincat scored his second power-play goal of the period for the 4-3 final at 17:31 with a one-timer from the left circle.

Red Wings forward Klim Kostin left the game with an upper-body injury after colliding with Gudas in the second period and did not return.