Graves played 18 seasons in the NHL, suiting up for the New York Rangers from 1991-2001. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning the trophy in 1990 with the Edmonton Oilers then again in 1994 with the Rangers.

Asham played for both the Rangers and the New York Islanders, spending 2002-2007 with the Islanders and 2012-2014 with the Rangers.

The two former NHL players were joined by PWHL New York’s captain Micah Zandee-Hart and PWHL Toronto’s captain Blayre Turnbull for the puck drop.