The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend has officially kicked off in Toronto. The League's brightest stars didn't disappoint with their red carpet outfit choices ahead of the Tim Horton's NHL All-Star Player Draft at Scotiabank Arena.

We decided to caption some of our favorite outfits from the night.

Cutest Companions: Alex DeBrincat ft. his son Archie – Detroit Red Wings & Vincent Trocheck ft. Leo and Lennon – New York Rangers