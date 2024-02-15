The Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils will meet in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1), adding another chapter to a rivalry that has had its fill of memorable, historical and occassionally nasty moments.
10 memorable moments from Flyers-Devils rivalry ahead of Stadium Series
New Jersey comeback in 2000 Eastern Final, Carcillo playing hero in 2010 part of more than 40 years of competition
In the 42 years since the Colorado Rockies relocated a few miles up the New Jersey Turnpike from Philadelphia, Hall of Famers and role players alike have stepped up to leave indelible marks.
Looking back through 231 regular-season games and five memorable Stanley Cup Playoff series, NHL.com staff writer Adam Kimelman and NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale pick 10 of the most memorable moments (in chronological order):
Hextall unleashes memorable temper
Jan. 24, 1987, Brendan Byrne Arena: Ron Hextall's 569 penalty minutes are first in NHL history among goalies. During his rookie season, he showed how hot he could burn. The end of a 4-3 Devils win at Brendan Byrne Arena featured a bench-clearing brawl that included Hextall skating the length of the ice to engage with Devils goalie Alain Chevrier. It was the first of five fights Hextall got into during his 13 NHL seasons, and the only fight for Chevrier in his six.
Devils reach their first Final
June, 13, 1995, Brendan Byrne Arena: The Devils returned to the Eastern Conference Final against the Flyers in 1995, one year after a seven-game loss to the New York Rangers. New Jersey went into Game 6 at home with a 3-2 series lead, the same situation they were in against New York. There would be no repeat in Game 6. Randy McKay's goal in the second period put the Devils ahead 3-1 en route to a 4-2 victory, McKay's fourth goal in the series. New Jersey then swept the Detroit Red Wings to win the Cup for the first time.
Boucher rolls into a save
May 18, 2000, Continental Airlines Arena: Boucher was an NHL rookie starting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time when the Flyers played the Devils in the 2000 Eastern Conference Final. He made arguably the biggest save of his career during Game 3 in spectacular fashion. New Jersey forward Patrik Elias jumped on a loose puck in the Devils zone and skated in alone on Boucher. He made a quick deke that fooled Boucher, but the goalie rolled onto his back and blindly flung his glove along the goal line, somehow keeping the puck out of his net. As he rolled over, Boucher's mask popped off, and the Flyers transitioned the puck the other way. Philadelphia held on for a 4-2 win and a 2-1 lead in the series. However ....
Devils complete the comeback
May 26, 2000, First Union Center: The Flyers took a 3-1 series lead, but the Devils stayed alive with 20 saves from Brodeur in a 4-1 win in Game 5 in Philadelphia. Game 6 was 0-0 going into the third period when Claude Lemieux and Alexander Mogilny scored, and Brodeur finished with 12 saves in a 2-1 victory. Back in Philadelphia for Game 7, Elias scored twice, including the series-clinching goal at 17:28 of the third, for a 2-1 victory. New Jersey went on to defeat the Dallas Stars in six games to win the Stanley Cup.
Stevens ends Lindros' night early
May 26, 2000, First Union Center: One of the enduring images of Game 7 was Devils defenseman Scott Stevens' hit on Flyers center Eric Lindros during the first period. Lindros skated the puck into the opposing end and made a pass when Stevens arrived with a forceful check that knocked the Flyers captain out of the game. Lindros was in his second game back after missing more than two months because of a concussion. He sustained another one on the hit and didn't play again until the 2001-02 season.
'Silent Bob' lets play speak loudly
April 8, 2004, Wachovia Center: Robert Esche had one game of NHL postseason experience when he was named the Flyers starting goalie for their first-round series against the Devils in 2004. By that time, Brodeur had played 139 postseason games, but it was Esche who delivered a star-making performance with 37 saves in a 3-2 win in Game 1. It was the start of a series where he would allow nine total goals to help the Flyers eliminate the defending Stanley Cup champions in five games, but out of frustration with doubters, Esche refused to speak to the media, earning him the "Silent Bob" nickname. The Flyers went on to reach Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final, a 2-1 loss to the eventual Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning.
Brodeur makes Flyers part of his record book
March 1, 2009, Prudential Center: Martin Brodeur had some of the most memorable moments of his Hockey Hall of Fame career with the Devils against the Flyers. He made 34 saves in a 3-2 victory in Philadelphia on April 5, 2007, his 48th of the season to break the single-season NHL record of 47 set by Bernie Parent with the Flyers in 1973-74. On Nov. 17, 2007, Brodeur made 26 saves in a 6-2 victory at then-Wachovia Center for his 500th win, at the time joining Patrick Roy (551) as the only NHL goalies with at least 500. On March 1, 2009, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Brodeur made 27 saves in a 3-0 victory for his 100th shutout, at the time joining Terry Sawchuk as the only NHL goalies to reach the milestone.
Carcillo scores in overtime
April, 18, 2010, Wachovia Center: Daniel Carcillo was the unlikely hero for the Flyers in Game 3 of the 2010 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Mike Richards won a puck battle behind the Devils net and had two shots from in close. The second chance bounced off Brodeur's pads to Carcillo, who was alone on the far post for a tap-in goal at 3:35 of overtime. The victory gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead in a best-of-7 series they'd win in five games, with Brian Boucher making 28 saves and Claude Giroux scoring twice in the series-clinching 3-0 victory.
Laperriere makes a major sacrifice
April 22, 2010, Prudential Center: The Flyers were ahead 3-0 in the third period of Game 5 in the first round of the 2010 playoffs but there was no laying back when they went on the penalty kill. When Devils defenseman Paul Martin wound up for a shot from the right point, Flyers forward Ian Laperriere didn't hesitate to slide in front to try to block it. Laperriere mistimed his attempt and Martin's shot hit him just above his eye, leaving him with a cut that required 70 stitches to close, a non-displaced orbital bone fracture and a brain contusion. The Flyers won the game and the series, and somehow Laperriere returned for the Stanley Cup Final, a six-game loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Ponikarovsky overtime magic
May 3, 2012, Prudential Center: The Flyers and Devils entered Game 3 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Semifinals from very different directions. Philadelphia won a nasty, suspension-filled six-game series in the first round against the Pittsburgh Penguins, while New Jersey played a far calmer seven-game series against the Florida Panthers, winning 3-2 in overtime of Game 6 and 3-2 in double overtime of Game 7. The teams split the first two games of the 2012 semifinals, and Game 3 in New Jersey went to overtime with the score 3-3. Devils forward Ilya Kovalchuk caught the Flyers in a line change and found Alexei Ponikarovsky, who skated down the right side. Ilya Bryzgalov made the save, but Ponikarovsky backhanded the bouncing rebound into the net at 17:21. The Devils won the next two games to eliminate the Flyers and rode that momentum to the Stanley Cup Final, which they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Kings.