NHL Power Player thrilled to experience Stadium Series

Editor’s note: NHL Power Players is an initiative focused on selecting young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation. Here, Eva Jurcevic, a 16-year-old from Hillsdale, New Jersey writes about her experience at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series:

The NHL finished off its outdoor game schedule with the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. I had the privilege of attending with the NHL Power Players youth advisory board. As a Jersey native and first-year Power Player, I enjoyed watching my first Stadium Series games between local teams in MetLife’s first outdoor games. With one of the highest stadium capacities in the United States., the atmosphere was electric, and rivalries renewed for the Battle of the Turnpike between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and the Battle of New York between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Prior to festivities inside the stadium, fans attended the New Amsterdam Vodka NHL PreGame. With shooting challenges, sponsor set ups, the NHL shop, and the coveted Stanley Cup, the PreGame had something for everyone. I had a great time testing out my shot at accuracy shooting competitions, made my very own trading card with Upper Deck, and checked out the NHL Shop. Those with a competitive edge, like myself, had an awesome time playing with friends and family at the many attractions PreGame had to offer. There was fun for the whole family Saturday and Sunday. Families and friends gathered to enjoy the pop-up stands, hockey fun, and great food. Whether I was playing super-size air hockey or enjoying a hot chocolate, I loved starting off this amazing weekend of hockey with some interactive fan activities. With special appearances from Devils great Ken Daneyko and Rangers great Mike Richter, PreGame was buzzing with excitement. Hockey fans gathered from all over, whether fans of the participating teams or not, to enjoy the excitement the day would bring to New Jersey.

I made my way inside for the Jonas Brothers pregame concert the minute the stadium doors opened Saturday. The Power Players and I headed down to the field for the show and I instantly became overwhelmed at the sight. Looking up into the stands, I saw tens of thousands of people looking down to where we were standing, and it was truly amazing to experience what the players do when they are on the ice. Seeing the ice up close just increased my exhilaration to see a hockey game played under the bright lights.