Seider, Stutzle could steal show at Global Series Sweden

STOCKHOLM -- There will be plenty of international intrigue when the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators face off in Sweden on Thursday.

Swedish players including Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond, Senators defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Jacob Larsson, and goalie Anton Forsberg will no doubt be in the spotlight in their home country.

But when the two Atlantic Division rivals play the first game of the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal at Avicii Arena (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET), two rising superstars from Germany could steal the show.

"They are both unbelievable," Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat said.

DeBrincat was referring to his teammate, Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, and Senators forward Tim Stützle, two longtime friends who will be on opposite sides Thursday.

"Well, I just think it's really unique that it's just two really, special elite NHL players from Germany," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "I think it just kind of says where the German Hockey Federation has grown and where it's at, but both just have the chance to be superstars and dominant type players."

Stutzle leads the Senators with 14 assists and 17 points in 13 games. This after a breakout 2022-23 season when the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft had NHL career highs across the board with 90 points (39 goals, 51 assists) in 78 games.

"I think he's one of the most talented players in this hockey world right now," Seider said about Stutzle. "His breakout year was last year and he's going to top that eventually. It's just fun to watch him, he has so much joy playing the game and it's exciting to watch.

"He's always coming up with a solution, he never gets in trouble out there and always finds the right play, and he's obviously developed that kind of goal touch to actually finish the job by himself."