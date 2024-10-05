Global Series blog: Erik Haula

Devils forward reflects on successful 2-win weekend in Prague

njd-haula-blog-oct5

© Andrew Maclean /NHLI via Getty Images

By Erik Haula / Special to NHL.com

The New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres faced off in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal, starting the regular season with two games at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday and Saturday.

Devils forward Erik Haula kept a blog this week with NHL.com throughout the Global Series, giving fans a taste of what life is like on the ground as they went through the Global Series experience. Haula's fourth and final entry was written from the Devils’ locker room at O2 Arena after a 3-1 win against the Sabres on Saturday.

I’d be lying if I didn’t say we’re extremely happy right now.

I said it before the first game that this is what it's all about. It's a special trip for us that we'll all remember because of the two wins against the Sabres. I thought we got better [Saturday] and it's just the effort from our group, from our team. We didn't have any individuals. We had four lines committed to our game and it doesn't matter who scores, or who doesn't. We played to win and we're happy and looking to have some fun tonight.

We did miss Ondrej Palat on the ice and in the locker room. He's a key part of our team and, playing in his hometown, we were all bummed that he couldn't be with us. But there's more important things in life than hockey, and family always comes first. It's a real positive that everything's good and I'm sure he'll be happy to go home and share a real special moment and enjoy it for a couple of days. We don't play (until Oct. 10) but we sure missed him tonight. We got him a win and everyone sent a text to him and wished him well.

I'm just real happy for Seamus Casey, who scored his first NHL goal on Saturday. I don't think his University of Michigan friends are going to believe his trip and I'm sure it'll be an around-the-fireplace moment where he can try to recap it for them. But I'm just real happy for him.

What he has already showed in training camp, and now scoring his first goal, and it was such a nice goal, it's a real memorable moment for him. I'm glad I get to be on his plaque, too (after Haula earned the primary assist on Casey's goal). I think it's the first one that I get to share somebody else's, so that's special.

When I got him after he scored, I just said, 'Congrats' and 'What a play.' I was mic’d up, so I think I blacked out a little bit, too.

BUF@NJD: Casey scores on magnificent toe-drag, notches first career point

It's obvious we're getting special contributions from our defensemen. I think it was an area that was a priority in the offseason, bringing in Brenden Dillon. He checked a guy, then fights ... his presence, winning battles. Johnathan Kovacevic had two great games. Bringing in Casey ... he's not the biggest guy, but we saw what he brings. Every new guy we got in the offseason just added something to the mix that was real positive and we're a better team for it.

To close it out, I just want to say we a lot of fun, but I'm real proud of our focus. Just the process going into that first game ... we came in, had some fun, and had the mindset. We understood why we were here and now in getting two wins, it feels really good and now we get to enjoy family, friends and teammates tonight. And then it's back to business next week as we prepare for our home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Thanks for reading this week!

