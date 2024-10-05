Global Series blog: Erik Haula

I’d be lying if I didn’t say we’re extremely happy right now.

I said it before the first game that this is what it's all about. It's a special trip for us that we'll all remember because of the two wins against the Sabres. I thought we got better [Saturday] and it's just the effort from our group, from our team. We didn't have any individuals. We had four lines committed to our game and it doesn't matter who scores, or who doesn't. We played to win and we're happy and looking to have some fun tonight.

We did miss Ondrej Palat on the ice and in the locker room. He's a key part of our team and, playing in his hometown, we were all bummed that he couldn't be with us. But there's more important things in life than hockey, and family always comes first. It's a real positive that everything's good and I'm sure he'll be happy to go home and share a real special moment and enjoy it for a couple of days. We don't play (until Oct. 10) but we sure missed him tonight. We got him a win and everyone sent a text to him and wished him well.

I'm just real happy for Seamus Casey, who scored his first NHL goal on Saturday. I don't think his University of Michigan friends are going to believe his trip and I'm sure it'll be an around-the-fireplace moment where he can try to recap it for them. But I'm just real happy for him.

What he has already showed in training camp, and now scoring his first goal, and it was such a nice goal, it's a real memorable moment for him. I'm glad I get to be on his plaque, too (after Haula earned the primary assist on Casey's goal). I think it's the first one that I get to share somebody else's, so that's special.

When I got him after he scored, I just said, 'Congrats' and 'What a play.' I was mic’d up, so I think I blacked out a little bit, too.