Markstrom ‘unbelievable’ in Devils debut in Global Series win against Sabres

PRAGUE -- Jacob Markstrom might not think his diving stick save late in the first period was a game-changer, but the rest of his team did.

The reason is simple: Of all the offseason transactions made by the New Jersey Devils, Markstrom happens to be most significant.

Markstrom made 30 saves in a 4-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres at O2 Arena in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal on Friday.

"This is why [general manager Tom Fitzgerald] prioritized the position," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The stick save occurred while New Jersey was leading 2-0. The Sabres were pressing and generating offense. The 16,913 in attendance could sense something was about to happen, but to which team?

Markstrom earned the highlight-reel moment when he denied forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel with the paddle of his stick while lunging to his left at 16:57.