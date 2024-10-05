Sabres have ‘a lot of work ahead’ following back-to-back losses at Global Series

The Sabres were better Saturday. Thompson's goal at 8:18 of the second period gave them a 1-0 lead, but the Devils scored three unanswered after that.

In the end, Buffalo had five more shot attempts than New Jersey, 68-63, but it was outshot 37-18. The Sabres had 26 shots blocked and missed the net on 24.

Ruff talked about missed opportunities after the game Friday. It was the same Saturday, especially when Alex Tuch missed a wide-open net by hitting the right post at 16:58 of the third period.

Buffalo was also 0-for-2 on the power play Saturday and 0-for-6 in the two games.

"We had our fair share of chances to score, [but] we didn't," Thompson said. "It's one of those games where we bury one of those chances, it's a whole other game going into the third or leading into the third. You've got to give them credit. They played hard. They didn't make it easy on us. Getting pucks to the net, they blocked a lot and boxed out hard in front of the net. Just got to find a way to bear down and get another one. One goal is not going to win you a game."

Especially when the go-ahead goal you allow is avoidable. Rasmus Dahlin's pass in the offensive zone got lost in Dylan Cozens' skates. The Devils turned that into a 2-on-1 and Jack Hughes found Paul Cotter, who scored on the forehand.

"In this league, when you're in a game when you're a little short-handed [because of injuries], you have to learn how not to lose," Ruff said. "The play we made on the second goal is a play that from the offensive zone helps you lose a hockey game."

It isn't something the Sabres can dwell on. Tuch said they won't, not on that, the power play, the injuries and the losses.

Buffalo, though, has a history of prolonged slumps after losing back-to-back games.

It lost its first two last season and played catch-up the whole way. It didn't help the Sabres lost 10 of 14 games (4-8-2) from Nov. 30-Dec. 27.

They missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs by one point two seasons ago, when they lost eight straight in regulation from Nov. 4-19. They were 5-1-1 through the first seven games in 2021-22, then lost 17 of their next 20 (3-14-3).

Many of the same players are still around from those teams. This group will have to prove it is different, a challenge presented earlier than expected, especially after such an upbeat training camp.

"We're 0-2 to start the year; it's not the end of the world, but we know we have to be better," Tuch said. "Each and every one of us in this locker room needs to elevate and needs to be better. That's what we're going to do. We're going to push each other this week in practice.

“We're going to get back to feeling normal on the North American schedule and we're going to go out and get two points against L.A."