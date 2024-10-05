Sabres have ‘a lot of work ahead’ following back-to-back losses at Global Series

PRAGUE -- Thirty NHL teams haven't even played a regular-season game, yet the Buffalo Sabres are already fighting an uphill battle to end their 13-year postseason drought.
The Sabres lost both games to the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal, 4-1 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday at O2 Arena.
Moreover, they left Prague with three of their top 12 forwards injured; JJ Peterka sustained a concussion Saturday, and Zach Benson and Nicolas Aube-Kubel each played Friday but couldn't Saturday because of lower-body injuries.
It's not clear if they'll be available when Buffalo opens its North American schedule Thursday at home against the Los Angeles Kings.
"I think we're going to find out more and more about the group," coach Lindy Ruff said after the loss Saturday. "Dealing with adversity is something that can make your team a lot stronger and we're going to deal with some adversity. Obviously, we're not happy. We've had some struggles. We had some power-play units that got changed around with Peterka going out, and we didn't look very good on the power play again.
“We've got a lot of work ahead of us, but it's something that you've got to take this as a challenge right now."
The Sabres entered the Global Series brimming with optimism off a strong training camp and successful preseason. Ruff said after their last practice in Munich last Sunday that he felt his team checked all the boxes for what it wanted to accomplish in training camp.
Three good practices in Prague followed on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
But Friday came and things went awry, so much so that Ruff admitted he was surprised and that the players displayed nerves that hindered their play.
Buffalo was down 2-0 in the first period, 3-0 after two.
"We came out slow," forward Tage Thompson said.