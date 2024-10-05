Casey takes advantage of opportunity with Devils at Global Series

PRAGUE -- Seamus Casey has taken full advantage of a golden opportunity as a rookie defenseman with the New Jersey Devils.

It comes at a time when the Devils needed it, too, as they are without two key defensemen sidelined by injuries to begin the season.

The skating, competitiveness and intelligence that Casey showcased for two seasons at the University of Michigan were on full display this weekend at the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal, and the 20-year-old was rewarded with his first NHL goal on Saturday to help spark the Devils to a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres here at O2 Arena.

"Whenever you get one for the 'D-union' it's awesome to see," Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon said. "How can you not be happy for him and his journey ... the opportunity that's come before him here and he's just taking full advantage of it."

Casey tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal at 11:59 of the second period. After taking a pass at the left point from Erik Haula, he took a few strides and sent a wrist shot into the top left corner against Sabres goalie Devon Levi.

"I don't think his University of Michigan friends are going to believe his trip and I'm sure it'll be an around-the-fireplace moment where he can try to recap it for them," Haula said. "But after what he already showed in training camp, and now scoring his first goal, it's just real memorable. I'm glad I get to be on his plaque; I think it's the first one that I get to share somebody else's so that's special."