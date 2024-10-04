Global Series blog: Owen Power

The Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils are kicking off the regular season by playing two games at O2 Arena in Prague for the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal. The Sabres have been in Prague since Sunday after spending four nights in Munich for the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal, where they defeated EHC Red Bull Munchen 5-0 in a preseason game at SAP Garden on Sept. 27.
Sabres defenseman Owen Power has been keeping a blog with NHL.com throughout the Global Series, giving fans a taste of what life is like on the ground as he and his team go through the experience. Power's seventh entry comes after the Devils defeated the Sabres 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.