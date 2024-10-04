Global Series blog: Owen Power

PRAGUE -- This was a tough one for us.

The Devils came out hard. I mean, it took us a little bit to get going, too, but in this league, it's too late when it takes you a little bit to get into it.

They got out to an early lead and we just could never really catch up.

I got on the board tonight, and it's nice to score your first goal, but at the end of the day, you'd much rather have a win.

We had a strong and optimistic training camp, and that doesn't change. Nothing changes for us. Let's not overreact. This is one loss. It's an 82-game season.

We'll definitely sit on it now, but in a few hours we're going to wash it. We've got a game in less than 24 hours, so we've got to prepare for that and be ready to go.

There's no doubt that there was a lot of buildup and hype to this, to the regular season starting, to us playing over here in the Global Series. The loss tonight doesn't take away from the experience so far for us. It's been a lot of fun over here and a great experience for all of us.

When you get into camp, you're always looking forward to playing that first game. For it to be able to happen and to be here, it's been something we will always remember.

However, it's time to get ready for tomorrow. It's a big one. I wouldn't say there is extra pressure on us to win, because you want to win every game, but no one wants to get on the plane tomorrow night after two straight losses and go home 0-2.

Let's go home 1-1.