Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

TAMPERE, Finland -- This was such a great week. Getting those four points by winning the two games was so important for us, but we also got a chance to bond off the ice.

We were up 2-0, they come back to tie it 2-2 and they kind of got the momentum. In those moments, you need to jell as a team and get back to what you do best. That does come from chemistry. That does come from wanting to fight for each other and do those good things.

That’s exactly what we did.

As a fourth line, getting a goal is always great. We need to capitalize on the opportunities that we get. I thought it was just a great face-off win by Tomas Nosek and I had to shoot it through bodies to get it to go in short side.

You’re always searching for that first goal with a new team. Sometimes it feels a little harder to get than others, but to score that first goal in this big of a game, especially against one of the better teams in the League, is always a great feeling. Getting a win is also a great feeling after scoring a goal.

I was really happy.

I was surprised when I was selected as the player of the game. Everybody talked about how they gave a nice Rolex watch to Aleksander Barkov when he was selected as the player of the game on Friday, and everyone was curious to see what the gift would be today.