Stars determined to rebound against Panthers in 2nd game of Global Series Finland

TAMPERE, Finland -- There was no yelling. There were no ultimatums. None of that was necessary, according to Pete DeBoer.

The Dallas Stars coach was not happy with the performance of his team in a 6-4 loss to the Florida Panthers in the first game of the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal at Nokia Arena on Friday.

The Stars came out flat and had a disastrous first period.

They allowed Evan Rodrigues to score 28 seconds into the game, the record for the fastest NHL goal scored outside of North America. Aleksander Barkov, the hometown hero, scored on a long-range shot off an odd-man rush for a 2-0 Panthers lead, and Anton Lundell later scored a power-play goal to send the Stars into their dressing room facing a 3-1 deficit.

But DeBoer said he never raised his voice, laughing when a reporter asked if it was a noisy room during the first intermission.

“[The message] was pretty clear,” DeBoer said. “It wasn’t X’s and O’s, it was about competitiveness. We had warned them, that’s a team that is going to push you out of the rink if you are not willing to compete for the puck, win battles, net fronts. We didn’t do that in the first period. I just politely pointed that out.”

The Stars (7-3-0) were better during the final 40 minutes but couldn’t get any closer than 3-2 early in the second period. Florida answered with three goals before Dallas scored twice late to make it cosmetically more appealing.

When asked to pinpoint the problem, Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen said, “The start. We weren’t good enough in the first period. We weren’t winning battles and if you are losing them, it’s hard to get the puck and play on offense. That changed a little in the second and we started getting more chances, but we have to have a better start.”