Finnish players lead way for Panthers in Global Series sweep against Stars

In fact, of Florida's 10 goals in the Global Series, nine were either scored or assisted by a player from Finland. The lone exception was A.J. Greer's goal from the right circle that broke a 2-2 tie 2:32 into the third period Saturday. Greer is Canadian.

"That's a lot of Finns on the scoresheet. Love to see it," Luostarinen said. "I think that tells everybody that the Finnish-born players were ready to play and give their best."

It wasn't just the Panthers' Finnish players, though. The Panthers were impressive in dispatching the Stars, who reached the Western Conference Final the past two seasons and are one of the best teams in their conference again this season.

In the process, they seemed to send a message that the road to the Cup could go through Florida again this season.

But this week, which began with two days in Helsinki before traveling to Tampere by train on Thursday, had more value for the Panthers than four points in the standings.

"I think that teams that have gone to Global Series usually have very good seasons," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "I hope we made the most of our opportunity here. I think we have. I don't know if that's the wins are the most important thing. The most important thing is the connections that you can make in your room in an unusual space. … That's the value of doing something unusual like this and it's been great.

"I think this is the longest five-game road trip in NHL history for miles. So, we should get something out of this."

After being on the road for 11 days, the Panthers will fly back to Florida on Sunday with priceless memories to go along with the two wins and whatever souvenirs they picked up along the way. There was a team trip to the sauna in Helsinki on Wednesday, sampling of various Finnish foods at team dinners, wearing their Panthers sauna robes to each of the games and even a visit from Finland President Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to their postgame locker room Saturday.

It was the most special for Florida's four players from Finland, though. Two sellout crowds and loved ones who usually don't get to them see play in the NHL were treated to two victories and a total of two goals and seven assists from the Finnish players.

"As a Finn, growing up playing and to be able to get this opportunity to come back to your home country and play in front of basically everybody you know has been awesome," Lundell said. "I'm really happy to see that we got a lot of goals and assists here as well, but, obviously, for us maybe the biggest thing is to walk away with two wins.

"Two really hard games and we were able to battle through, but obviously very happy to see that all our Finns played really well here."