Finnish players lead way for Panthers in Global Series sweep against Stars

TAMPERE, Finland -- For two days, "Barkov City" also became "Panthers City."
With Aleksander Barkov leading the way, the Florida Panthers made themselves at home in their captain's hometown and completed a sweep of the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal with a 4-2 victory against the Dallas Stars at Nokia Arena on Saturday.
The Panthers (9-3-1) not only won both games against the Stars (7-4-0), including their 6-4 victory here on Friday, but won all five games on their road trip that also included games against the New York Rangers on Oct. 24 (3-1), the New York Islanders on Oct. 26 (6-3) and the Buffalo Sabres on Monday (5-2).
"It was a great, great week for us," Barkov said. "First, we were in New York for a week and Buffalo and then came here and spent a good week here with the team. Obviously, we had a really good chemistry before, but it feels like spending so much time together and doing different activities like going to sauna, going to dinners and eating Finnish food together, for some of the guys the first time, that obviously makes the chemistry on the team better.
"Then, I think the cherry on top was these two really hard games that we played against Dallas and coming up with the win in both games. It was amazing."
After Florida won the Stanley Cup for the first time last season, Barkov celebrated with it on July 31 in Tampere, which was dubbed "Barkov City" for the day. This time, the 29-year-old center brought the entire Panthers team home with him.
They undoubtedly enjoyed the visit.
Each of Florida's four players from Finland had at least one point in the two games. Barkov had the most with five (one goal, four assists), following up his four-point (one goal, three assists) performance Friday with an assist on Matthew Tkachuk's power-play goal in the second period Saturday.
Defenseman Niko Mikkola had two assists in the two games, center Anton Lundell had a goal on Friday, and left wing Eetu Luostarinen got in on the action with his assist on Sam Reinhart's empty-net goal with 1:00 remaining in the third period Saturday.