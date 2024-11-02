Global Series blog: Esa Lindell

Stars defenseman talks loss to Panthers, visit from Finland President Stubb, Prime Minister Orpo

dal-lindell-blog-nov2

© Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Esa Lindell / Special to NHL.com

The Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers have taken a break from their North American portion of the NHL schedule to play two games at Nokia Arena in Tampere for the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal. The games were Friday and Saturday.

Stars defenseman Esa Lindell kept a blog this week with NHL.com throughout the Global Series, giving fans a taste of what life is like on the ground as they go through the experience in Finland. The defenseman’s final entry was written after the 4-2 loss on Saturday, the Stars second in as many days. He talks about his memories of the trip, a surprise visit from the President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo after the game, and what lies ahead.

TAMPERE, Finland -- It really stinks to lose both games here, but you try to look past the results and at some of the memories from this week.

There were so many good things we did that I will remember forever.

Today, the Finnish national anthem was one of those moments. The crowd singing while the violin played with all of us Finnish players standing on the ice before the opening face-off, it was beautiful, a really proud moment.

I thought our game was better today, we were better with the details. It was a close game, a hard-fought game. I think when we are on our game, we are a hard team to play against. We showed that at times tonight.

After the game, we had a visit from the president and the prime minister in the locker room after the game. That was really cool. I have never met either one of them before, so that was a first.
After we won the World Championship with Finland in 2022 in this building, the president came to visit us, but it was a different president.

This president is also a big hockey fan. He just talked to us about the game and how we are enjoying our life in Dallas and all that. He likes hockey very much and was interested in what we do and how we felt.

It was nice to spend a little time with him after the game. It was very much an honor.

Now, it is time to get ready to go home, back to Dallas. In a way, it’s hard to believe this trip is over, but it’s also good to be going back.

We leave tomorrow and it’s a long travel day back to North America, but I feel it’s easier to adjust to the time change going that way, so that is good.

It’s time to start focusing on getting back and getting back into the games and taking the good parts of our game and working with those.

I won’t take too much comfort food home with me on the way back, maybe a couple of Finnish chocolate bars. They are really good, and I like to have it when I want a treat or a taste of home.

Thanks for joining me on this journey. It was full of great memories. See you back in Dallas.

Related Content

Greer, Panthers complete sweep of Stars at Global Series Finland

Kurri celebrated as Borje Salming Courage Award winner during Global Series Finland

Longtime friendship between Maurice, DeBoer on display in Global Series

Finnish players lead way for Panthers in Global Series sweep against Stars

NHL Global Fan Tour provides 'incredible' experience for kids, families in Tampere

Lehtinen honored to drop puck in home country ahead of Global Series

Finland President Stubb says Global Series 'like the Super Bowl'

Lindell of Stars thrilled to be part of Jokerit ownership group

NHL Global Series

Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

Finnish players lead way for Panthers in Global Series sweep against Stars

Greer, Panthers complete sweep of Stars at Global Series Finland

Finland President Stubb says Global Series 'like the Super Bowl'

Kurri celebrated as Borje Salming Courage Award winner during Global Series Finland

Stars determined to rebound against Panthers in 2nd game of Global Series Finland

Barkov lifts Panthers past Stars in hometown at Global Series Finland

Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

Barkov has perfect homecoming in Finland with Panthers

Global Series blog: Esa Lindell

Longtime friendship between Maurice, DeBoer on display in Global Series

Lehtinen honored to drop puck in home country ahead of Global Series

NHL Global Fan Tour provides 'incredible' experience for kids, families in Tampere

Panthers embrace sauna culture with Global Series arrival outfits

Panthers, Stars hope to win for Finnish teammates at Global Series

Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

Barkov enjoying 'amazing' homecoming ahead of Global Series in Finland

Stars hoping to end fun trip to Finland with bang against Panthers 