Global Series blog: Moritz Seider

Moritz Seider is keeping a blog for NHL.com during the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented Fastenal. In his second entry, the Detroit Red Wings defenseman talks about their day off Monday and having franchise legends Henrik Zetterberg and Nicklas Lidstrom and Red Wings fans from Detroit watch practice Tuesday.

We definitely got to know the city a little bit. It was a lot of fun. We used a couple hours of daylight and enjoyed the city, walked around a lot, got a ton of steps in, so it was quite exhausting. It was great. We got outside, adjusted to the time change a little bit. We had a really nice dinner together, got together as a group and definitely bonded in that time. We got to bed early, and we were ready to work here today.

We had a chance to finally get Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat into a Swedish fika. We took them, sat down in a nice café and had nice little coffee and a little treat and I think everyone enjoyed it. We had great talks and really had a great time together.

For dinner, it was a pre-set dinner menu, it was an Asian fusion restaurant, it was great. A couple of fried things, a little bit of everything, some veggies, and a nice little steak as a main course, it was really nice selection of food, so I think everyone enjoyed it.

I think it’s really great having people out here, enjoying the town. I think the fans did a great job of welcoming us at the arena today, so we were really excited going out there, too. It was a really good practice, too. We got in some work, worked on some system stuff and I think it was a real productive day overall.

It’s great and a pure joy and excitement seeing Red Wings legends all around. But also, I think there comes the responsibility of getting ready for the games because there’s a lot we have to represent here. Not only the club, but all the Swedish legends who played for this organization, and we want to go out there and have a real successful time.

As for tomorrow, some of the guys talked about a boat trip, maybe the Viking museum. I think it’s just get outside, walk around, enjoy the fresh air and get every minute of sunshine you can possibly get.