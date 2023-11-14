Red Wings return to work, focus on Global Series game against Senators

STOCKHOLM -- The Detroit Red Wings were back on the ice Tuesday, a day of exploring this historic city behind them and a date with the Ottawa Senators staring them in the face.

"Today was good. It was nice to be back on the ice," defenseman Moritz Seider said. "We didn't do anything yesterday other than walk around. It feels good to get going and looking forward to another one tomorrow."

Wednesday will be their final practice before they face their division rival Thursday in the first game of the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET). The game will played at Avicii Arena, the scene of the practice Tuesday. The Red Wings practiced at Hovet, an adjoining rink, Sunday after flying overnight from Detroit.

"I think today was feeling like getting your legs back from the time change and whatever it was yesterday," forward Alex DeBrincat said. "Tomorrow, I'm sure we'll focus more a little bit on that and today was more about ourselves and getting back to our mentality and how we want to practice and play."

With Red Wings legends Henrik Zetterberg and Nicklas Lidstrom watching practice, along with about 150 Red Wings fans who made the trip to Sweden, the Red Wings skated for over an hour, looking to ramp up the intensity.

"That was the message beforehand," coach Derek Lalonde said. "A little mentality more than anything and design a practice we want to get that accomplished. For the most part of I think we did."

Helping the Red Wings prepare is the fact that they are facing the Senators for the second time this season. Their first matchup Oct. 21 was a 5-2 victory that marked DeBrincat's return to Ottawa. He played for the Senators last season, then was traded to the Red Wings for Dominik Kubalik, Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 1st-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a 4th-round pick in 2024, July 9, 2023.

"I don't think we're going to need to search that hard to find that emotion (from the first game)," DeBrincat said. "Obviously, it's very cool to play over here. The first time was a big game for us -- they are always a tough team to play against, they play hard, so we have to match that intensity and really come out strong."