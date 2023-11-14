Nylander excited for opportunity to play in Sweden as part of Global Series

TORONTO -- When William Nylander left for his beloved Sweden on Monday, he did so as a Toronto Maple Leafs record holder and the NHL’s third star of the week.

Not a bad way to return to a country that still tugs at his heartstrings.

“I never really dreamed that I’d get to play NHL games over there, and now it’s going to happen,” Nylander told NHL.com. “I mean, you never think about a scenario like that, and now it’s about to come to life.

“It’s going to be very special.”

Much like his first month of the season.

On a team featuring stars such as forwards Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews and John Tavares, and defenseman Morgan Rielly, it has instead been Nylander who has been the best player for the Maple Leafs (8-5-2). He leads the team with 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) during a 15-game point streak, which is the longest to begin a season in Toronto history.

Now, he’ll attempt to extend that impressive run in front of friends and family at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, where the Maple Leafs will play the Detroit Red Wings on Friday (2 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHL, TSN4) and Minnesota Wild on Sunday (8 a.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, NHLN, SNO) as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal.

“I think we're all super excited to go back to Sweden with friends and family and stuff,” Nylander said. “I mean, I have some friends and family that haven't been able to make it over to watch a game, so I think that'd be very special for them to see that.

“And, of course, all the people in Sweden can now watch some NHL hockey games at a decent hour there. Obviously, with games in North America, the games start at like 1 a.m. there, so not a lot of kids can watch those games.

“I think this is an important chance to show them NHL hockey.”