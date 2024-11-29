NHL EDGE stats: Bruins, Blues outlooks after coaching changes

Boston Bruins (from Jim Montgomery to Joe Sacco)

The Bruins have reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in eight straight seasons, tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the longest active streak in the NHL. There was every expectation for Boston to make it back to the postseason given the returning staple of veterans in forwards David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and defenseman Charlie McAvoy, as well as the free agent additions of center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

However, the Bruins’ inconsistent start to the season (8-9-3 through 20 games) led to the firing of Montgomery, who was less than two seasons removed from winning the Jack Adams Award as the League’s top coach in 2022-23, when Boston set single-season NHL records for wins (65) and standings points (135).

Sacco was then tasked to make immediate improvements for Boston, which was averaging the second-fewest goals per game (2.40), tied for fifth-most goals allowed per game (3.45), ranked worst on the power play (11.7 percent) and eighth-worst on the penalty kill (75.6 percent) at the time of the coaching change.

Boston’s dominant prior two regular seasons were built on generating offense and stifling defense close to the net. Per NHL EDGE stats, the Bruins ranked seventh in high-danger shots on goal (713; 8.70 per game) last season, scoring 20.9 percent of the time on high-danger attempts (149; tied for sixth). Forwards Charlie Coyle (22 high-danger shots on goal; 98th percentile), Pastrnak (18; 94th percentile), Marchand (16; 91st percentile) and Pavel Zacha (15; 88th percentile) each ranked among the leaders in that category and remains on Boston’s roster this season.

While the Bruins are still generating a high volume of chances in front of their opponent’s net, ranking seventh again in high-danger shots on goal this season (183), they have only scored on 15.8 percent of those attempts. Boston’s shooting percentage from high-danger locations is the fourth lowest in the League, ahead of only the Calgary Flames (15.1 percent), Philadelphia Flyers (14.5 percent) and Colorado Avalanche (14.1 percent) entering Friday. Coyle, Pastrnak, Marchand and Zacha have combined for 13 high-danger goals on 80 shots on goal (16.3 percent) this season.

Boston generated 66 more high-danger shots on goal than they allowed last season (647 total high-danger SOG allowed; 7.89 per game) and had arguably the NHL’s best goaltending tandem in Jeremy Swayman (.804 high-danger save percentage) and Linus Ullmark (.822 high-danger save percentage); both ranked well above the league average (.788) in stopping the puck from those prime scoring areas. This season, the Bruins allowed more than eight high-danger shots on goal eight times in their first 20 games of the season. After Ullmark was traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason, Swayman (.707 high-danger save percentage) has underperformed so far this season. After ranking third in team save percentage last season (.912), the Bruins are 22nd in that category this season (.888).

The Bruins had the seventh-worst 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (47.4 percent) at the time Sacco took over but are seventh in that category since (54.1 percent). The Bruins have outscored their opponents 6-2 on high-danger shots on goal in four games since the coaching change while allowing a total of 12 high-danger shots on goal (3.00 per game) under Sacco, a huge improvement from their prior performance this season (6.90 high-danger SOG allowed per game over first 20 games under Montgomery).

While Swayman needs to be better against high-danger shots on goal, he has been strong against the shots he should stop. He has faced 100 long-range shots without allowing a single goal (1.000 long-range save percentage). The only other goalie to stop at least 100 long-range shots without allowing a single goal is Filip Gustavsson of the Minnesota Wild (103 saves, 1.000 save percentage on long-range shots).

With Boston’s power play still at the bottom of the NHL (12.4 percent), Sacco is also looking to help his best players, Pastrnak, Marchand and McAvoy, get their seasons back on track. A potential X-factor for the Bruins with the man-advantage is Lindholm, who has one high-danger goal on 18 high-danger shots on goal so far this season but scored a power-play goal in Sacco's coaching debut against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 21. It’s worth noting the Bruins have four of the five players with the highest ice time averages on the power play this season: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (4:39) is the only player across the League playing more minutes than Pastrnak (4:34), Marchand (4:11), Lindholm (4:09) and McAvoy (4:07) with the man advantage.

Despite the Bruins struggling on both ends of the ice prior to the coaching change, they entered the Thanksgiving break in postseason position (third place in the Atlantic Division). Although they have played low-scoring hockey through the first four games under Sacco (outscored opponents 2.25 to 1.50 on average), their offense and Swayman have high enough ceilings for them to re-emerge as a sneaky Stanley Cup contender if they improve in key areas before the stretch run and postseason. -- Troy Perlowitz