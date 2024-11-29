NHL EDGE stats: Bruins, Blues outlooks after coaching changes

St. Louis Blues (Drew Bannister to Jim Montgomery)
The Blues, who won the Stanley Cup in 2019 but have missed the past two postseasons, fired Bannister after just 76 games (39-31-6 record) and brought back Montgomery, who was an assistant coach in St. Louis under former coach Craig Berube from 2020-21 to 2021-22.
Montgomery’s 112 wins led the NHL over his first two regular seasons with the Bruins (2022-23 to 2023-24), but they were upset in the Eastern Conference First Round in 2023, lost in the second round last postseason and had an underwhelming start to this season (8-9-3). Montgomery is familiar with many players on the St. Louis roster, an advantage most new coaches don’t have. The Blues had a 109-point season in 2021-22 (third-highest regular-season point total in their history) when Montgomery was their assistant.
The Blues, who were 9-12-1 (19 points) and outside of playoff position in the Western Conference this season under Bannister, were averaging the third-fewest goals per game (2.36), fourth-fewest shots per game (26.2) and had the eighth-worst power play (16.7 percent). St. Louis had losses in seven of nine games prior to the firing and was allowing the 10th-most high-danger shots on goal (124 in 22 games; 5.6 per game) under Bannister.
Montgomery won his debut, 5-2 on the road against the New York Rangers on Monday, with St. Louis tying its season-high for goals in a game. It was the first time they scored more than three goals since Nov. 2 (11-game span). They also had a season-high 44 shots on goal in the win, only their second time with 40-plus SOG in a game this season.
Montgomery won his second game 3-0 at the New Jersey Devils, thanks to a 31-save shutout from goalie Jordan Binnington; it was just the fourth loss by the Devils in their past 14 games. Per NHL EDGE stats, Binnington has faced the fifth-most shots on goal (491), eighth-most high-danger SOG (118) and tied for the ninth-most midrange SOG (127).
The Blues tandem of Binnington (7-9-1) and Joel Hofer (4-3-0) ranks in the middle of the pack in team save percentage (.892; 19th). Montgomery could move toward a two-goalie split like he had in Boston with Swayman and Ullmark; Hofer was 15-12-1 with a .913 save percentage last season and could earn himself more playing time moving forward. The Blues were ninth worst in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage under Bannister (48.0 percent in first 22 games of season) and are at 39.9 percent in two games since the coaching change, but their goalies have been better (.957 save percentage at 5-on-5; fourth in NHL).
When Montgomery took over, the Blues had allowed the eighth-most goals per game (3.36), the 12th-most shots per game (29.2) and had the ninth-worst penalty kill (75.9). Over Montgomery’s two-plus seasons with the Bruins, they allowed the fewest goals per game (2.50) and had the second-best penalty kill (83.9), and Montgomery can help the Blues in both areas.
St. Louis has the fourth-worst power play (14.8) this season, and forward Pavel Buchnevich, who leads the Blues with five power-play points, said his goalies have to stop a ton of shots every game and that the offense is their biggest issue.
“It’s impossible to win with one and two goals. Just impossible,” Buchnevich said.
The Blues were without their top scorer, forward Robert Thomas (leads St. Louis with 0.83 points per game; 10 points in 12 games), for 12 games because of a fractured ankle. Thomas had NHL career highs in goals (26), assists (60), points (86), power-play points (27), shots on goal (170) and average ice time (20:58 per game) last season and should boost the offense over time.
Jordan Kyrou led the Blues in goals last season (31) and leads them in points (19), shots on goal (67) and is tied with Jake Neighbours for their goal lead (seven); he’s averaged 31.6 goals over his past three seasons. Per NHL EDGE stats, Kyrou leads the League in midrange shots on goal (39) and ranks in the 90th percentile in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (50).
Another wrinkle for the Blues is defenseman Philip Broberg (knee), who has been out since Nov. 2 but is nearing a return. Per NHL EDGE stats, Broberg ranks among the leaders in top skating speed (23.28 mph; 98th percentile; sixth highest among defensemen) and could help the Blues improve their power play if he’s elevated to the first unit under Montgomery.
Two other EDGE standouts who could be crucial to a potential Blues turnaround include forwards Brayden Schenn, who ranks in the 92nd percentile in midrange shots on goal (22), and Dylan Holloway, whose top shot speed (97.99; 99th percentile) is second among NHL forwards behind Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres (104.69 mph). Broberg and Holloway were acquired from the Edmonton Oilers via successful offer sheets in the offseason.
The Blues (11-12-1, 23 points) may not have the elite players to compete with some of the high-powered offenses in the Central Division, but they are only two points back of the Vancouver Canucks for the final Western Conference Wild Card spot as of the Thanksgiving break. If Montgomery can help St. Louis clean up its defense and special teams, it could certainly tilt the scale and get the Blues back to the playoffs. -- Chris Meaney
