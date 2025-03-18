NHL EDGE stats: Reasons Devils can still make playoffs despite injuries

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at how the New Jersey Devils could still make the Stanley Cup Playoffs after season-ending injuries to forward Jack Hughes and defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

The New Jersey Devils will be without top forward Jack Hughes (shoulder surgery) for the rest of the season and are expected to be without No. 1 defenseman Dougie Hamilton (lower body) for the rest of the regular season, putting their championship hopes, and even their Stanley Cup Playoff chances, in question.

But with plenty of other advanced stats standouts, New Jersey has won four of its past five games (4-1-0), including two against another Eastern Conference playoff contender in the Columbus Blue Jackets, giving them some breathing room in the standings.

Here are four reasons the Devils can hold onto a postseason spot and still be a formidable opponent if they qualify:

1. Jesper Bratt’s all-around prowess

Bratt quietly has become one of the most consistently productive players in the NHL, regardless of linemates and the health of his teammates, in recent seasons; he’s had at least 73 points in four straight seasons (80 points in 69 games this season) and has averaged 1.00 points per game since 2021-22 (309 points in 309 games; tied for 20th in NHL).

Bratt also has taken his game up a notch with his team facing adversity in recent weeks; he’s had points on 12 of the Devils’ 20 goals in the seven games since Hughes was injured, including a stretch of three straight three-point games (third player to do that this season, along with David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars).

Per NHL EDGE stats, Bratt is among the forward leaders in many key advanced stats categories and has become the Devils’ most reliable scorer during their last-ditch effort to remain in playoff position.

• Midrange shots on goal: 66 (93rd percentile)

• Midrange goals: 10 (94th percentile)

• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 152 (93rd percentile)

• Total skating distance: 214.63 miles (96th percentile)

• Top shot speed: 91.32 mph (86th percentile)

• Offensive zone time percentage, power play: 63.3 percent (91st percentile)