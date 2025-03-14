EDGE stats: Vegas capable of another deep run

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the reasons the Vegas Golden Knights appear primed for another long Stanley Cup Playoff run.

The Vegas Golden Knights were quieter than usual around the NHL Trade Deadline but remain one of the top Stanley Cup contenders with excellent underlying metrics.

The Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup in 2023, came out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break tied with the Edmonton Oilers (72 points each as of Feb. 20) for the Pacific Division lead and only made one notable move to reacquire wing Reilly Smith. But, while the Oilers have struggled in their first 10 games back in action (3-7-0), the Golden Knights (6-2-1 since break) have reminded the hockey world that they are still one of the League’s elite teams without any glaring roster flaws.

Here are four advanced stats categories that suggest the Golden Knights are equipped for another deep postseason run.

1. Shot location versatility

Vegas is the only NHL team to rank in the top 10 of the following shot/goal by location categories: the Golden Knights lead the NHL in midrange shots on goal (600) and midrange goals (78) and also rank highly in high-danger goals (103; eighth) and high-danger shots on goal (501; 10th). They also rank seventh in shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 (51.5), a strong indicator a team’s chances of making a deep Stanley Cup Playoff run.

Vegas’ leading goal scorer, center Tomas Hertl (27 total; tied for 21st in NHL), is tied for fifth in the League in high-danger shots on goal (87) and tied for seventh in high-danger goals (19). Among the League’s midrange goal leaders are wing Pavel Dorofeyev (11; 97th percentile) and center Jack Eichel (10; 94th percentile). Dorofeyev has been one of the breakout players of the season with 26 goals (second on team behind Hertl), including a team-leading four game-winning goals.

In the Golden Knights’ 4-0 road win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Eichel (79 points in 64 games) passed teammate William Karlsson (78 points in 2017-18) for the most points in a single season by a Vegas player. Eichel has a robust advanced stats profile that supports his status as one of the game’s upper-echelon players:

• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 291 (99th percentile)

• Total skating distance: 218.27 miles (98th percentile)

• Top skating speed: 23.50 mph (96th percentile)

• Top shot speed: 94.11 mph (95th percentile)

• Average shot speed: 64.95 mph (94th percentile)

2. Power-play success

The Golden Knights have the second best power-play percentage in the NHL this season (29.0 percent; behind Winnipeg Jets’ 31.5) and have scored eight power-play goals in 13 games since the start of February. Vegas has the League’s best road power-play percentage (31.5), and, per NHL EDGE stats, has the League’s best offensive zone time percentage on the power play (62.9 percent).

In terms of power-play goals, Hertl (12) and Dorofeyev (11) have combined for 23 this season; the only teammates in the League to combine for more are Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point (27 combined), Edmonton Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid (24 combined) and Detroit Red Wings forwards Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat (24 combined). Eichel has 30 power-play points (tied for fifth in the NHL), the most in a single season in Golden Knights history.

3. Third-period domination

The Golden Knights (plus-34) have the second best third-period goal differential in the NHL this season behind the Washington Capitals (plus-43). Vegas ranks first and tied for first, respectively, in winning percentage (.318) and wins (seven) when trailing entering the third period. Their 18 comeback wins this season are tied for third in the entire League.

Goalie Adin Hill, who stopped all 27 shots faced against Columbus on Thursday for his 11th NHL shutout (six coming with Vegas), is 5-1-0 with a .940 save percentage and two shutouts over his past six starts. Hill burst onto the scene during the Golden Knights’ 2023 Stanley Cup run, leading the NHL in save percentage (.932) that postseason and playing every minute of their five-game series win against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. Per NHL EDGE stats, Hill ranked second in high-danger save percentage (.893) that postseason.

4. Scoring by defensemen

Golden Knights defensemen have combined for 151 points (32 goals, 119 assists) this season to rank fifth in the NHL. Shea Theodore (48), Noah Hanifin (32) and Alex Pietrangelo (27) make Vegas one of only three teams (others: Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins) with a trio of defensemen having more than 25 points this season. Theodore, who has missed each of Vegas’ nine games since the 4 Nations Face-Off after sustaining an upper-body injury in the tournament opener, is week to week and could return for the playoffs.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Golden Knights defensemen also rank highly in both midrange shots on goal (124; fourth) and midrange goals (14; tied for sixth); Hanifin is tied for seventh at his position in midrange goals (six). Hanifin, like Hertl, is a potential difference-maker in the playoffs who was acquired prior to last year’s trade deadline; neither player was a part of Vegas’ 2023 Stanley Cup run.

The Golden Knights play a structure that allows their defensemen to jump into the play for the purposes of creating offense. At even strength, their defensemen rank fourth in total skating distance (993.42 miles) and ninth in offensive zone time percentage (42.9 percent). Between their deep defense, potent forward group and stability in net (Hill signed six-year contract Friday), Vegas does not have any glaring roster weaknesses -- which would make them one of the most complete teams if healthy this postseason.

---

More: NHL EDGE stats on Golden Knights