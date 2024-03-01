NHL EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before Trade Deadline 

NHL.com identifies five players who could be moved before the 2024 Trade Deadline with their performance in key NHL EDGE stats.

Jacob Markstrom, G, CGY

The Calgary Flames goalie, who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, has the best high danger save percentage (.865) per NHL EDGE stats. The 34-year-old is also among the League leaders in starts (37; tied for 12th), wins (20; tied for ninth) and save percentage (.914; tied for fourth among the 22 goalies who have played at least 35 games).

Frank Vatrano, F, ANA

The Anaheim Ducks wing, who can become an unrestricted free agent after next season, ranks fifth among forwards in 90-plus miles per hour shots (26) per NHL EDGE stats this season. Vatrano leads the Ducks in goals (27 in 59 games) and is tied for 21st in the NHL in the category. The 29-year-old also has Anaheim’s most points (46), power-play goals (11) and shots on goal (182).

Sean Walker, D, PHI

The Philadelphia Flyers defenseman, who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, is tied for the fifth-most 20+ mph speed bursts (84) among defensemen per NHL EDGE stats. The 29-year-old has NHL career highs in goals (six) and plus/minus (plus-10) this season.

Matt Dumba, D, ARI

The Arizona Coyotes defenseman, who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, has the 10th most high-danger shots on goal (11) per NHL EDGE stats at the position. The 29-year-old has seen some ice time as a forward this season, ranks second on the Coyotes in hits (144; 2.6 per game) and had four straight seasons of double-digit goals from 2015-16 to 2018-19 with the Minnesota Wild.

Elvis Merzlikins, G, CBJ

The Columbus Blue Jackets goalie is under contract until 2026-27 and has the ninth-most mid-range saves (283) per NHL EDGE stats this season. The 29-year-old has a .905 save percentage in five seasons with Columbus and 10 shutouts (tied for 15th in NHL) in that span.