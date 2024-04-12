NHL EDGE stats: Varlamov fueling Islanders' playoff push under Roy

Semyon Varlamov has regained his elite form during the New York Islanders’ push towards the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and a reunion with former coach Patrick Roy has helped the goalie translate his strong advanced metrics into an expanded role.

The Islanders have won seven of their past games with Varlamov starting six times in that stretch over younger teammate Ilya Sorokin and winning five times. Varlamov is 7-1-1 with a .928 save percentage and one shutout in his past nine games and has a better save percentage (.916 to .908) and goals-against average (2.66 to 3.02) than Sorokin this season and also more shutouts (three in 27 games) despite playing far fewer games than his teammate (two in 54).

Per NHL EDGE stats, Varlamov ranks fourth in the League in high-danger save percentage (.836) behind Jacob Markstrom (.856) of the Calgary Flames, Thatcher Demko (.842) of the Vancouver Canucks and Connor Ingram (.838) of the Arizona Coyotes. Varlamov also has the fifth-highest percentage of games with greater than a .900 save percentage this season (65.4).

The Islanders made a coaching change Jan. 20, firing Lane Lambert and replacing him with Roy, who coached Varlamov with the Colorado Avalanche from 2013-14 to 2015-16. Roy, who won the Jack Adams Award with Colorado in 2014 – the same season Varlamov was a Vezina Trophy finalist and the Avalanche made the playoffs, is 18-12-4 through 34 games with New York. Among goalies who have played at least 25 games this season, Varlamov is tied for sixth in overall save percentage (.916) this season.