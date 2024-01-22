Stanley Cup rides on Toronto subway to start All-Star Game festivities

Commuters greeted by famous trophy, Kaberle ahead of All-Star Weekend on Feb. 1-3

TORONTO -- A Monday morning commute is not generally something many people look forward to, especially on a cold, snowy day in downtown Toronto.

But the Stanley Cup was enough to brighten anyone’s day.

Some lucky subway riders on the TTC were surprised by the Stanley Cup when they boarded the train. They also had the chance to get up close with it while the Cup traveled from Davisville Station to Union Station along with Stanley Cup Champion Tomas Kaberle to celebrate the beginning of festivities surrounding 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in the city from February 1-3.

“It was absolutely fabulous,” said Christina, who stopped to get a picture with the Stanley Cup at Union Station. “I didn’t anticipate this at all on my morning commute. Both my kids play hockey, so they are going to be thrilled.”

Another commuter named Gene made the trip to Toronto from Wellesley Island, New York along with two friends to attend the Toronto International Boat Show. The New York Islanders fan said he was thrilled to see the Stanley Cup in person when he was least expecting it.

“Absolutely, first time I’ve seen it up close,” said Gene. “It’s just kind of a freak thing, we’re heading to the Boat Show. But this was amazing.”

For fans that missed out on bumping into the Stanley Cup on the subway, it will be on full display at the Hyundai NHL Fan Fair from Feb 1-4 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre -- South Building. For more information and to purchase tickets go to NHL.com/FanFair.

“It’s exciting to be standing right beside the Cup,” Toronto mayor Olivia Chow said. “The All-Star Game coming here means lots of excitement with the Fan Fest. We are a hockey city, we love hockey so it’s exciting. What a great surprise for fans. People just went, ‘woah this is the Stanley Cup in Toronto in Union Station, wow’.”

Kaberle, a fan favorite in Toronto who played 878 games for the Maple Leafs from 1998-2011, won the Cup in 2011 with the Boston Bruins.

“I know the moment (of seeing the Stanley Cup for the first time) but for the travelers, they got to take a picture with it and see the trophy itself,” Kaberle said. “I don’t think too many people get to see it in real life, so it was excitement for them taking pictures and hearing some stories as well. It’s a nice experience. You don’t get to see it too often. They were shocked. You could see the excitement in their eyes. I’m proud to be here. It’s nice to be around the Cup.”

The defenseman had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 24 regular-season games and 11 assists in 25 Stanley Cup Playoff games that season, helping the Bruins defeat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final.

“A lot of good memories seeing the Cup again,” Kaberle said. “All the boys, all the willpower, all the work behind it, those two months and then you get to enjoy it afterwards. It was much easier to enjoy it than to play those two and a half months in the playoffs.”

Getting the chance to be around the Cup again for the first time since 2011, Kaberle said he did not have to think twice when he was asked to help out Monday. 
The last time he got to spend time with it was when he had his day with the Stanley Cup in Velka Dobra, a small village of about 1,500 people where he grew up in Czechia.

“I don’t know if I remember all of the stories, I didn’t get much sleep for two or three days after,” Kaberle said. “To share the moments with my teammates was amazing and then especially with my family and the older people in Czech where I grew up was a special moment for me.”

Though Kaberle knew what to expect with the Cup, another commuter named Alana was in awe of how much bigger it was than she realized. It even gave her bragging rights with her boyfriend.

“This is pretty neat,” said Alana. “It’s just like very unexpected but definitely a lot bigger in person. I’d never seen it before. My boyfriend is at work, working away at his 9-to-5 job and here I am hanging out with the Stanley Cup.”

All-Star Weekend, which runs from Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena, will have a completely new look this year. The player draft will return as part of a new event: NHL All-Star Thursday.

Celebrities will be paired with captains for the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft (6 p.m. ET; SN, ESPN). They will pick the four teams of 11 players (nine skaters, two goalies) for the NHL All-Star Game.

The NHL Alumni Association will announce its Man of the Year in a tribute to the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, their last team to win the Stanley Cup (SN). The Professional Women's Hockey League will also play a 3-on-3 game (SN, ESPN+).
The 2024 NHL All-Star Game, which will take place Feb. 3, will be available on ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC and TVAS.

Tickets to the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL.

In addition, tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. NHL All-Star Thursday is open to the public and tickets are available here.

