Reinhart comfortable waiting for contract with Panthers

TORONTO -- Sam Reinhart said contract talks with the Florida Panthers have gone well, and the forward has no problem with the process taking more time.
“I’ve got no issues with it being ongoing. They certainly don’t either,” Reinhart said at 2024 NHL All-Star Media Day at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. “We’re both comfortable with where we’re at; we’re both trying to ultimately trying to win a Stanley Cup this year and that’s where our focus is mainly.”
Reinhart can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. The 28-year-old is making his first All-Star appearance and will play in the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game here Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).
Reinhart, who is in the final season of a three-year contract he signed with the Panthers on Aug. 11, 2021, has 62 points (37 goals, 25 assists) in 49 games; he is just 20 points shy of the career-high 82 he set in 2021-22, his first season with Florida. He had 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season when the Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.