Reinhart comfortable waiting for contract with Panthers

Reinhart’s 37 goals are second in the NHL behind Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (40), and he is tied with Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson for the League lead with nine game-winning goals. Florida (31-14-4) is second in the Atlantic Division, five points behind the Boston Bruins.

“He’s been outstanding. He’s the real deal,” Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky said Thursday. “He can score from everywhere, you know, and at any time of the game. So, he’s been the leader from the first year.

“He also brings intelligence into the game. He not only scores the goals, but he also knows how to defend. He’s very reliable on the [penalty kill], too, so he's a very smart player and I’m so happy for him that he’s having that kind of season.”

Reinhart has 20 power-play goals this season, most in the NHL. Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin is next with 13.

“I think it just says to what our power play is, what we’re trying to execute,” Reinhart said. “There are some good pieces drawing some coverage away and good timing. I think we struggled a little bit earlier and then we found it again. It’s a big part of anyone’s success as a team in this league.”

The No. 2 pick by the Buffalo Sabres at the 2014 NHL Draft, Reinhart has 506 points (235 goals, 271 assists) in 663 games with the Sabres and Panthers. Florida acquired him from Buffalo for goalie Devon Levi and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on July 24, 2021.

Reinhart said his next contract doesn’t have to be resolved during the season.

“I mean, we both know where each other stands, we both know we want to get something done and we’re both comfortable with how it’s going. So, it’s not distracting me by any means,” he said. “I think when you’re trying to build something like we’re trying to in Florida, some things take time.”