NHL All-Star Weekend community digest

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is finally here, with events scheduled all over Toronto starting Wednesday and running through Sunday.

Though most of the action will take place on the ice at Scotiabank Arena, starting with All-Star Thursday, which includes the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year, Honoring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire Professional Women's Hockey League 3-on-3 Showcase, the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday and the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, there will be plenty of action around town, and NHL.com will have it covered with our All-Star Weekend community blog.

January 31

Mascots take over Toronto

Six NHL mascots helped Toronto get ready for NHL All-Star Weekend and the 2024 Rogers (Canada)/Honda (U.S.) NHL All-Star Game by taking a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway ride with fans to Scotiabank Arena.

The hometown tour guide, Carlton the Bear from the Toronto Maple Leafs, led the pack, which included NJ Devil (New Jersey Devils), Fin the Whale (Vancouver Canucks), Stormy (Carolina Hurricanes), Slapshot (Washington Capitals) and ThunderBug (Tampa Bay Lightning).

Toronto locals and hockey fans got a pleasant surprise on their commute, thanks to Rogers and the NHL.

The mascots played pranks, ran around the stations and set the tone for the weekend, along the route toward toward their arrival at Union Station.