NHL All-Star Weekend community digest

Complete coverage of events, fan festivities in Toronto

Mascot Mayhem 1

© Anna Dua

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is finally here, with events scheduled all over Toronto starting Wednesday and running through Sunday.

Though most of the action will take place on the ice at Scotiabank Arena, starting with All-Star Thursday, which includes the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year, Honoring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire Professional Women's Hockey League 3-on-3 Showcase, the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday and the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, there will be plenty of action around town, and NHL.com will have it covered with our All-Star Weekend community blog.

January 31

Mascots take over Toronto

Six NHL mascots helped Toronto get ready for NHL All-Star Weekend and the 2024 Rogers (Canada)/Honda (U.S.) NHL All-Star Game by taking a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway ride with fans to Scotiabank Arena.

The hometown tour guide, Carlton the Bear from the Toronto Maple Leafs, led the pack, which included NJ Devil (New Jersey Devils), Fin the Whale (Vancouver Canucks), Stormy (Carolina Hurricanes), Slapshot (Washington Capitals) and ThunderBug (Tampa Bay Lightning).

Toronto locals and hockey fans got a pleasant surprise on their commute, thanks to Rogers and the NHL.

The mascots played pranks, ran around the stations and set the tone for the weekend, along the route toward toward their arrival at Union Station.

Mascot Mayhem 2

© Anna Dua

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is set for Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, CBC, SN, TVAS, ESPN+).

Fans took pictures and got to interact with their favorite mascots, along with former Maple Leafs forward Shayne Corson. The Barrie, Ontario native knows firsthand how much the sport of hockey means to this city as both a player and a local.

“Being a Leaf fan growing up I knew they were great fans, but until you play here you didn’t realize how engaged they were and how much they loved the game of hockey,” said Corson, who played 19 seasons in the NHL, including three with the Maple Leafs (2000-03).

Upon leaving the subway, the mascots took to the streets of Toronto on their way to the arena. They handed out hats, took videos, danced and more. The mascots will continue to make appearances throughout the weekend at the Hyundai NHL Fan Fair, along with other events.

Corson said he's thrilled about NHL All-Star Weekend being in Toronto this year.

“The All-Star Game is a great event," he said. "You have the greatest players in the world come here to showcase their talent, and for Toronto to be hosting that, it’s incredible for the city and the fans.” – Anna Dua, NHL.com staff writer

NHL All-Star

Canucks fired up to have Tocchet with them for NHL All-Star Weekend

2024 NHL All-Star Skills lineups announced

NHL unveils 2024 All-Star Legacy Project to revitalize rinks in Toronto

Jack Hughes won't be in action All-Star Weekend, will remain co-captain

Hughes, Miller of Canucks named to All-Star Skills after fan vote

Bratt to replace Devils teammate Hughes on 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend roster

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend roster includes 4 from host Maple Leafs

All-Star festivities Thursday will feature ‘3 events in 1,’ Mayer says

DeBrincat of Red Wings continues to defy expectations with 2nd All-Star appearance

Owen Riegling, Loud Luxury, The Reklaws, Kiana Ledé to perform at All-Star Weekend

Bublé discusses Canucks, All-Star Weekend in Q&A with NHL.com

25,000-plus fans expected to skate, learn, play hockey during All-Star Weekend

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend to be nationally televised this week

Shanahan shares NHL All-Star Weekend memories ahead of Maple Leafs hosting festivities

2024 NHL All-Star Player mock draft

Crosby headed for All-Star Weekend, Penguins captain remains elite at age 36 

‘Super cool’ memories await 1st-timers at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Rielly fortunate to play in his 1st All-Star Game in Toronto