Inaugural NHL All-Star Pride Cup 'just so exciting' for LGBTQ+ community

TORONTO -- The smile on Kris Hamill’s face shined brighter than the rainbow-hued trophy he hoisted above his head.

Hamill’s Team White had just defeated Team Blue 6-2 to win the inaugural NHL All-Star Pride Cup presented by Scotiabank Pride Cup ball hockey game at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fest on Saturday as part of NHL All-Star Weekend.

“I’m just so happy to be a part of this tournament, it’s been an amazing time and I’m just so glad the NHL made space for us,” said Hamill, a 23-year-old goalie from Mississauga, Ontario. “I’ve been looking forward to this for so long and it’s just so exciting.”

The game showcased players from the Toronto Gay Hockey Association, one of the largest LGBTQ+ hockey associations in the world. Team White was coached by Professional Women’s Hockey League executive director Brian Burke, the former NHL team executive whose late son, Brendan, came out in 2009 as a manager of the Miami University (Ohio) hockey team. Team Blue was guided by NHL Director of Social Impact, Growth and Fan Development Andrew Ference and assisted by Hockey Hall of Fame forward Angela James. Dre Barone, the first openly gay man to officiate an American Hockey League game, was referee.

Team White and Team Blue were fortified by welcome ringers from the PWHL -- Emily Clark and Emerence Maschmeyer of Ottawa, Erin Ambrose of Montreal and Alex Carpenter of New York.

“We’re part of the NHL All-Star Weekend, which is a tremendous example of inclusiveness,” TGHA commissioner Shane Hobson said. “It’s a stacked day and we’re playing ball hockey in a fantastic venue.”