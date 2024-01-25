2024 NHL All-Star Weekend roster includes 4 from host Maple Leafs

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be held in Toronto from Feb. 1-3.

This year, the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft will be held Feb. 1 (6 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, TVAS) as part of All-Star Thursday.

Player captains, assistant captains and celebrity captains will pick four teams of 11 players (nine skaters, two goalies) for the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Global superstar Justin Bieber is celebrity captain for Team Matthews with Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews as captain and defenseman Morgan Rielly his assistant. Team Matthews will wear blue All-Star Game jerseys.

Team McDavid will be led by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, with Oilers center Leon Draisaitl as his assistant and Toronto-born actor Will Arnett the celebrity captain. It will wear white All-Star jerseys.

Team Hughes will be led by Devils center Jack Hughes and his brother, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, with Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bublé. It will wear red All-Star jerseys.

Team MacKinnon will be led by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, with assistant and teammate Cale Makar and Canadian multiplatinum singer, songwriter and dancer Tate McRae. It will wear yellow All-Star jerseys.

NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1 features the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Association Man of the Year, honoring the 1967 Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook is Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and has a new look with 12 NHL All-Stars competing for a $1 million (USD) winner-take-all prize.

The 12 players are J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks; Matthews and William Nylander of the host Maple Leafs; Jack Hughes, MacKinnon, Makar, McDavid, Draisaitl; Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning; and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.

The 12 NHL All-Stars in the skills competition each will compete in four of the first six events: the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling, Tim Hortons NHL One Timers, Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge and Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting. First place will be worth five points, second place four points and so on.

The top eight will advance to the seventh event, the Honda NHL Shootout. The top six will advance to the final event: the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course, which will include all skills and worth double the points. First place is 10 points, second place eight points and so on.

The All-Star Game will continue the 3-on-3 format introduced in 2016.

Tickets to the NHL All-Star Thursday are available at Ticketmaster, while tickets for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL.

Complete 2024 NHL All-Star Game rosters:

Player (All-Star Appearance)

F Frank Vatrano, ANA (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (4th)

F David Pastrnak, BOS (4th)

G Jeremy Swayman, BOS (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (3rd)

F Elias Lindholm, CGY (1st)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (3rd)

F Connor Bedard, CHI (1st)+

G Alexandar Georgiev, COL (1st)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (5th)

D Cale Makar, COL (3rd)

F Boone Jenner, CBJ (1st)

G Jake Oettinger, DAL (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, DET (2nd)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (5th)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (7th)

G Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA (2nd)

F Sam Reinhart, FLA (1st)

G Cam Talbot, LAK (2nd)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (3rd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (3rd)

F Filip Forsberg, NSH (2nd)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (3rd)

F Mathew Barzal, NYI (3rd)

F Vincent Trocheck, NYR (2nd)

G Igor Shesterkin, NYR (2nd)

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (4th)

F Travis Konecny, PHI (2nd)

F Sidney Crosby, PIT (6th)

F Tomas Hertl, SJS (2nd)

F Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA (1st)

F Robert Thomas, STL (1st)

F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (5th)

F Mitchell Marner, TOR (3rd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (5th)

F William Nylander, TOR (1st)

D Morgan Rielly, TOR (1st)

F Brock Boeser, VAN (2nd)

G Thatcher Demko, VAN (2nd)

D Quinn Hughes, VAN (2nd)

F J.T. Miller, VAN (1st)

F Elias Pettersson, VAN (4th)

F Jack Eichel, VGK (4th)+

F Tom Wilson, WSH (2nd)

F Kyle Connor, WPG (2nd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (4th)

+ -- injured, will not play