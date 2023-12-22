Sabres score 9, surge past Maple Leafs

Kyle Okposo scored twice, Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists and Alex Tuch had four assists for the Sabres (14-17-3), who allowed nine goals in losing their previous game to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Devon Levi made 25 saves.

Auston Matthews scored again for the Maple Leafs (16-8-6), who lost in regulation in consecutive games for only the second time this season. Matthews, who did not play in a 7-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday because of an illness, has 10 goals during a personal six-game goal streak.

Ilya Samsonov allowed five goals on 19 shots before he was replaced by Martin Jones (12 saves) in the second period.

Jordan Greenway gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 2:27 of the first period with a shot from above the left circle that went into the far side of the net. Greenway missed the previous nine games with an upper-body injury sustained Dec. 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Matthews tied it 1-1 at 7:28 with a spin-and-shoot from below the circle along the right wall that beat Levi five-hole.

Max Domi scored from high in the right circle on the power play to put Toronto ahead 2-1 at 12:39.

Owen Power backhanded a rebound from in front to tie it 2-2 at 13:44.

Skinner, who missed three games after sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 13 against the Colorado Avalanche, made it 3-2 Sabres at 15:51 when he took a pass from Tuch low in the right circle and scored short side.

Dahlin connected nine seconds into a 5-on-3 power play for Buffalo from above the slot to push the lead to 4-2 at 4:44 of the second period.

Jarnkrok pulled Toronto to within 4-3 on a short-handed 2-on-1 at 5:42.

Thompson scored far side from the top of the left circle to extend it to 5-3 at 8:22 and chase Samsonov, and Okposo intercepted a puck in the defensive zone for a short-handed breakaway that made it 6-3 at 11:04.

Jack Quinn added a tap-in on the back door, making it 7-3 at 11:08, Skinner finished off a passing play from the slot for an 8-3 lead at 12:23, and Okposo scored from the slot for the 9-3 final.