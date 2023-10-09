Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NOTE: Below are the projected starting goalies for Tuesday games compiled by NHL.com staff writers and independent correspondents. TBA indicates teams that have not yet announced their starting goalies. Any projected starter is subject to change leading up to puck drop.

---

TUE. OCT. 10

PREDATORS (Juuse Saros) at LIGHTNING (Jonas Johansson)

BLACKHAWKS (Petr Mrazek) at PENGUINS (Tristan Jarry)

KRAKEN (Philipp Grubauer) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (Adin Hill)

---

---

NHL.COM STAFF PICKS

Pete Jensen: Lightning for potential win (vs. NSH)

It’s hard to sugarcoat losing elite starter Andrei Vasilevskiy (back surgery) for 10 weeks. It’s a potential blow to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup Playoff chances; they haven’t missed the postseason since 2016-17. Backup Jonas Johansson, who is 10-10-3 over the past three seasons combined, had a shutout in the preseason and is expected to start against the Nashville Predators on opening night, and the healthy skater core of Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev should still provide plenty of goal support. The Lightning were tied for the second most home wins (28; behind Boston Bruins' 34) in the NHL last season, and the Predators averaged 2.72 goals per game last season, the fifth fewest in the NHL.

Anna Dua: Penguins for fewest goals allowed (vs. CHI)

Starter Tristan Jarry has bounce-back potential in fantasy this season behind the improved Pittsburgh Penguins after the acquisition of elite defenseman Erik Karlsson. Pittsburgh was tied for the fourth-most shots on goal per game (34.4) in the NHL last season, giving Jarry plenty of support. He will get the opportunity to make a statement opening night against the Chicago Blackhawks, who had the second-fewest shots on goal per game (27.0) in the NHL last season. However, Chicago poses an increased challenge this season with rookie Connor Bedard potentially giving Jarry a higher shot volume against in this matchup. Alex Nedeljkovic replaces Casey DeSmith as the backup to Jarry and looks to regain the form from his rookie season of 2020-21, when he was 15-5-3 with a .932 save percentage and three shutouts with the Carolina Hurricanes. It's worth noting Jake Guentzel (ankle surgery) is a game-time decision for Pittsburgh.

David Satriano: Predators for most saves (at TBL)

Nashville has one of the best goalies in the NHL over the past three seasons in Juuse Saros; since 2020-21, he ranks second in wins (92), tied for fourth in save percentage (.920) and tied for 13th with a 2.59 goals-against average (minimum, 50 games) and has nine shutouts. Saros has the second-most saves in that span (4,992) and has been among the top six Vezina Trophy finalists in each of those three seasons. Backup Kevin Lankinen was 9-8-1 with a 2.75 GAA and .916 save percentage in 19 games with Nashville last season but could cede that role to 21-year-old Yaroslav Askarov, who is expected to be its goalie of the future.

---

