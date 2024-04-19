NHL EDGE stats: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

With the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs set to begin Saturday, NHL.com identifies some of the most compelling EDGE stats for each of the 16 qualifying teams.

Boston Bruins: Goalie Jeremy Swayman had the best mid-range save percentage (.919) in the NHL this regular season.

Carolina Hurricanes: They had the best offensive zone time percentage (46.6), the percentage of time that the puck spends in the offensive zone while the game clock is running, this regular season. Defenseman Brady Skjei scored the most high-danger goals (seven) in the NHL at his position.

Colorado Avalanche: Center Nathan MacKinnon had the most 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (706) in the NHL this regular season by a wide margin over Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, who's in second (457). The Avalanche had the most 20-plus mph speed bursts (2,864) of any team.

Dallas Stars: They scored the most mid-range goals (89) of any playoff-qualifying team this regular season; only the Buffalo Sabres (98) had more. Defenseman Thomas Harley scored the third-most mid-range goals at his position behind MacKenzie Weegar of the Calgary Flames (11) and Cale Makar of the Avalanche (10).

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Zach Hyman had the most high-danger shots on goal (180) and high-danger goals (44) in the NHL this regular season. The Oilers had the most high-danger goals (162) and high-danger shots on goal (832) of any team.

Florida Panthers: Forward Matthew Tkachuk was tied with Connor McDavid of the Oilers for the best offensive zone time percentage (50.0), the percentage of time that the puck spends in the offensive zone while the player is on the ice and the game clock is running, in the NHL this regular season.

Los Angeles Kings: They had the second-most long-range shots on goal (620) in the NHL this regular season behind the Hurricanes (628) and ranked sixth in long-range goals (20). Defenseman Drew Doughty was tied for the second-most long-range goals (nine) behind Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (10).

Nashville Predators: They quietly ranked fourth in offensive zone time percentage (43.7) and fourth in high-danger shots on goal (722) this regular season. Forward Filip Forsberg was tied with Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the fifth-most high-danger goals (30).

New York Islanders: Goalie Semyon Varlamov had the third-best high-danger save percentage (.836) in the NHL this regular season.

New York Rangers: Forward Artemi Panarin led the NHL in high-danger shooting percentage (36.6) this regular season and also scored the second-most mid-range goals (20) behind Matthews (22).

Tampa Bay Lightning: Center Brayden Point had the second-highest max skating speed (24.15 mph) at his position this regular season behind McDavid (24.19). Point is also tied with Chris Kreider of the Rangers for third in high-danger goals (31) behind Hyman and Panthers forward Sam Reinhart (34).

Toronto Maple Leafs: Forward John Tavares has the second-most high-danger shots on goal (155) this regular season behind Hyman.

Vancouver Canucks: Goalie Thatcher Demko had the best high-danger save percentage (.845) among playoff qualifiers this regular season (only Jacob Markstrom of Flames was better at .857) and also the best goal support differential (plus-54).

Vegas Golden Knights: Goalie Adin Hill, who led Vegas to its first Stanley Cup title last season, had the best long-range save percentage (.995) this regular season.

Winnipeg Jets: Defenseman Josh Morrissey had the most total miles skated at even strength (253.53) in the NHL at his position this regular season.

Washington Capitals: Forward Alex Ovechkin had the most 90-plus mph shot attempts (68) in the NHL at his position this regular season; only Bouchard (112) had more among all skaters.