Fantasy spin: 2024 NHL Trade Deadline preview
Guentzel, Chychrun, Saros could be moved leading up to March 8; new podcast episodes
NOTES: The below players could be traded before the deadline based on factors including but not limited to contract status, position, playing for a non-contending or rebuilding team and/or other production trends. Any players who can become unrestricted free agents in 2024* or 2025** are noted below.
FORWARD
Jake Guentzel, PIT*
Vladimir Tarasenko, OTT*
Pavel Buchnevich, STL**
Frank Vatrano, ANA**
Jordan Eberle, SEA*
Trevor Zegras, ANA
Reilly Smith, PIT**
Adam Henrique, ANA*
Jason Zucker, ARI*
Anthony Duclair, SJS*
DEFENSEMAN
Jakob Chychrun, OTT*
Noah Hanifin, CGY*
Tyson Barrie, NSH*
GOALIE
Juuse Saros, NSH**
Jacob Markstrom, CGY
John Gibson, ANA
Jake Allen, MTL**
Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ