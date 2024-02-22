Fantasy spin: 2024 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Guentzel, Chychrun, Saros could be moved leading up to March 8; new podcast episodes

saros_022124

© John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com has complete fantasy hockey coverage leading up to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8 with players to target before potential moves. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

MORE COVERAGE:

Top 200 rankings | Daily matchups, odds

---

NOTES: The below players could be traded before the deadline based on factors including but not limited to contract status, position, playing for a non-contending or rebuilding team and/or other production trends. Any players who can become unrestricted free agents in 2024* or 2025** are noted below.

---

FORWARD

Jake Guentzel, PIT*

Vladimir Tarasenko, OTT*

Pavel Buchnevich, STL**

Frank Vatrano, ANA**

Jordan Eberle, SEA*

Trevor Zegras, ANA

Reilly Smith, PIT**

Adam Henrique, ANA*

Jason Zucker, ARI*

Anthony Duclair, SJS*

---

DEFENSEMAN

Jakob Chychrun, OTT*

Noah Hanifin, CGY*

Tyson Barrie, NSH*

---

GOALIE

Juuse Saros, NSH**

Jacob Markstrom, CGY

John Gibson, ANA

Jake Allen, MTL**

Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ

