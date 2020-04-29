AHL notebook: Top defenseman prospects

As part of a series examining some of the top AHL prospects, NHL.com looks at the league's top defensemen this season, ranked in order of NHL readiness.

Defensemen face some of the most formidable obstacles among American Hockey League prospects between the grind of the schedule, adapting to different roles and the steep learning curve at the position.

A difficult first two months of the season for Charlotte put a burden on Bean, who was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team last season and won the Calder Cup.

Selected by the Hurricanes in the first round (No. 13) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Bean (6-foot-1, 186 pounds) helped Charlotte remain in the Atlantic Division playoff picture prior to the season being paused on March 12 because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Bean, who is calm and capable of handling major minutes, can make his play look effortless with his passing and excellent positional play. His 48 points (10 goals, 38 assists) in 59 games lead AHL defensemen and the 21-year was chosen to play in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in January.

Selected by the Coyotes in the third round (No. 63) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Capobianco has bounced back after a lower-body injury ended his 2018-19 season early.

The 22-year-old has played in nine games with the Coyotes this season, including scoring his first NHL goal Oct. 19 against the Ottawa Senators.

His 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 42 games are tied for seventh among AHL defenseman and his 10 goals are tied for fourth at the position. Capobianco (6-1, 196) is the lone player among the top 10 scoring defensemen to play fewer than 54 games.

Nashville, which selected Carrier in the fourth round (No. 115) of the 2015 draft, signed the 23-year-old to a three-year contract April 15.

Carrier (5-11, 174), who is tied for seventh among AHL defenseman in points (37) and tied for fifth in assists (32), was selected to play in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic this season. He also played in three games with the Predators in January.

The Canucks believe they have found a bargain in Rafferty, an undrafted free agent who they signed April 1, 2019 after he played three NCAA seasons at Quinnipiac.

Rafferty (6-0, 195) ranks third among AHL defenseman in points with 45 (seven goals, 38 assists) in 57 games and is a major part of the Utica offense, which is third in the AHL with 3.44 goals per game. The 24-year-old played in two games with the Canucks last season.

Liljegren (6-0, 198) won the Calder Cup as an AHL rookie in 2017-18, returned to the Eastern Conference final last season, and earned his first NHL stint with the Maple Leafs this season, scoring one assist in 11 games.

Although the Toronto Marlies have dealt with injuries, a coaching change and numerous recalls this season, Liljegren, who turns 21 on Thursday, has been a bright spot. Selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 17 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, he has 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 40 AHL games this season.

Selected by the Vegas Golden Knights with the 15th pick in the 2017 draft, Brannstrom was the big acquisition in the trade that sent forward Mark Stone to the Golden Knights on Feb. 25, 2019.

Brannstrom (5-9, 181) has four assists in 31 NHL games with Ottawa this season and has 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) in 27 games with Belleville. The 20-year-old has helped Belleville lead the AHL in goals per game this season (3.71).

After going undrafted despite a standout Western Hockey League career, Menell signed a three-year contract with Minnesota on Sept. 26, 2017.

The 22-year-old ranks second in points among AHL defenseman (47) and first in assists (42). Menell (5-11, 177) has also played in five NHL games this season.

Selected in the third round (No. 82) of the 2014 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 57 AHL games this season and leads defenseman in shots on goal (173).

Walman (6-1, 170) made his NHL debut with the Blues on Jan. 4 and was plus-1 in 11:04 of ice time.