Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on April 29, 30 announced

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Monday, April 29

• The start time of the potential Game 5, if necessary, of the First Round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers has been set for 7 p.m. ET, on Monday, April 29, in Sunrise. The game would be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

• The start time for Game 4 of the First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights will be announced when available. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Tuesday, April 30

• The start time of Game 5 of the First Round series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins has been set for 7 p.m. ET, on Tuesday, April 30, in Boston. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. Canadian broadcast information will be announced when available.

• The start time of the potential Game 5, if necessary, of the First Round series between the NY Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET, on Tuesday, April 30, in Raleigh. The game would be televised on TBS and MAX in the U.S. Canadian broadcast information will be announced when available.

• The start time and national broadcast information for Game 5 of the First Round series between the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets will be announced when available.

• The start time of Game 5 of the First Round series between the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 30, in Vancouver. National broadcast information will be announced when available.

