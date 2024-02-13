Rangers-Islanders rivalry has plenty of memories ahead of Stadium Series

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.
With the New York Rangers playing the New York Islanders at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), Stan picks his top 10 moments in the rivalry's history.
Some hockey rivalries live for a short while and others run for a lifetime, but when it comes to the New York Rangers against the New York Islanders, the intensity lasts forever and a day.
The Maven was there when the feudin' and fussin' started in 1972, the year the Islanders joined the NHL. I have followed the up and down battles ever since.
My top 10 moments in chronological order.
1. BIRTH OF THE RIVALRY: Oct. 21, 1972, Nassau Coliseum
More than 16,000 fans packed the 14,665-seat arena for the first regular-season game between the Rangers and Islanders. The crowd was treated to intensity plus a rarity: a future Hockey Hall of Fame forward and goalie doing battle.
Late in the second period, Islanders goalie Billy Smith challenged Rod Gilbert. However, 'Smitty' neglected to remove his mask, making it a bit one-sided.
"How could I hit him in the mask?" Gilbert asked the media after the game. "That's all I need is to break my hand."
Responded Smith: "If I stopped to take off my mask, Gilbert could hit me!"
Gilbert and Brad Park assisted on Vic Hadfield's power-play goal at 10:06 of the first period. Bobby Rousseau scored at 7:05 of the third to give the Rangers a 2-1 victory.
Wrote Gerald Eskenazi in the New York Times: "It won't be called a 'Subway Series,' but future games between the clubs, based on tonight's performance, probably will turn into grudging, belting affairs."
2. THE ISLANDERS COME OF AGE IN 11 SECONDS: April 11, 1975, Madison Square Garden
On this night, the unbelievable became believable. The Islanders made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their third season and then created more havoc in the best-of-3 NHL Preliminary Round against the Rangers. They scored three goals in 8 1/2-minutes en route to a 3-2 win in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers responded with an 8-3 victory in Game 2.
In the decisive Game 3 at the Garden, the Islanders took a 3-0 lead, and the Rangers tied it 3-3 in the third to take it into overtime. Islanders forward Jude Drouin had the puck in the right corner and sensed that linemate J.P. Parise might be at the crease. 'Jeep' took the pass from Drouin and scored 11 seconds into OT.
The Islanders won bragging rights, and then some.
"It was the best victory in our team's history," general manager Bill Torrey said, "because it put us on the NHL map."
3. BIRTH OF THE POTVIN CHANT: Feb. 25, 1979, Madison Square Garden
It started with an innocent collision late in the first period, when Rangers leading scorer Ulf Nilsson was checked by Denis Potvin, a defenseman and hardest of the Islanders hitters. Nilsson went down with a fractured ankle yet there was no penalty on the play. Neither Nilsson nor Rangers coach Fred Shero thought there would be or should be.
"My foot got stuck in the ice," Nilsson later revealed. "It wasn't Potvin's fault. It was just one of those things."
Said Shero: "It was a hard check. You can't penalize a guy for hitting hard."
As for Blueshirt Nation, there was a different decision. Potvin: GUILTY!
Nilsson had been an Islanders-killer, with 11 points in five games and one period against the Nassaumen, and he was lost for the playoffs. For revenge, a Rangers fan recalled an old jingle, "Let's Go Band," and screamed -- after the catchy three-chord refrain -- "POT-VIN [STINKS]!" From that point on -- game after game, year after year -- the chant grew in intensity and has never stopped.
Nowadays it's bellowed by fans having no idea who this Potvin guy is nor, for that matter, was. As for Potvin, he's taken it in stride and humorously explained, "What they're really saying is, 'POTVIN'S CUPS!'" More recently, the Hall of Famer decided to capitalize on the chant by marketing footwear that he labels "POTVIN'S SOCKS!"
Alas, 45 years later, the slur-turned-cheer has become a brand.